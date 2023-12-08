Source: Pixabay

Hong Kong-listed company Boya Interactive International Ltd. has scheduled a special general meeting of shareholders for December 20 to vote on a $100 million crypto purchase plan.

The Directors, including the Independent Non-Executive Directors, have expressed their belief that the proposed purchase authorization terms for potential Cryptocurrency Acquisitions are fair, reasonable and consistent with standard commercial practices.

Boya Interactive plans to buy $90 million worth of BTC and ETH

Earlier, Boya Interactive proposed to buy $45 million each of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) over the next 12 months. Additionally, the company intends to allocate $10 million to Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The decision to diversify into cryptocurrencies represents a strategic move by Boya Interactive, mirroring a broader trend of traditional companies recognizing the value and potential of digital assets. The upcoming shareholder vote will play a key role in shaping the company’s entry into this dynamic and evolving market.

As Boya Interactive positions itself for this substantial crypto investment, shareholders will consider the proposal while considering the potential risks and rewards associated with venturing into the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.

The outcome of the vote will not only impact Boya Interactive’s financial strategy, but may also signal increased acceptance of cryptocurrencies within traditional corporate structures.

Earlier on August 11, the Hong Kong-listed company had revealed that its board of directors had approved a budget of $5 million for the group to acquire cryptocurrencies on regulated and licensed trading platforms within the upcoming year starting from the announcement date. The green signal has been given.

The funding source for these cryptocurrency acquisitions comes from cash reserves generated from the group’s operations spanning both Hong Kong and overseas.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: cryptonews.com