Hong Kong gaming firm to invest $100M in crypto

Booyah Interactive International, a publicly traded Hong Kong-based holding company specializing in online card and board games, is looking to secure its shareholders’ approval to invest $100 million in crypto.

As announced this week, Boaya Interactive directors are allocating a $45 million corporate fund for Bitcoin (BTC), $45 million for Ethereum (ETH) and $10 million for stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). Wanting. , As far as justification for the investment is concerned, the directors wrote:

“The Internet gaming business primarily operated by the Group has a high level of logical fit with Web3 technology. It attaches great importance to communities and users, incorporates virtual asset features and other features, making Web3 technology easier and more widely used in the Internet gaming industry.

The company’s 75 online game brands, such as Texas Hold’em Casino, have approximately 1.18 million daily active players. In Q3 2023, Boyaa Interactive reported revenue of $14 million and earnings of $4.2 million, respectively.

A buoy interactive online casino.

China signs $400M CBDC deal with UAE

The People’s Bank of China – the country’s central bank – has signed a $400 million memorandum of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on central bank digital currencies.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said the memorandum was signed in Hong Kong and will last for five years, allowing the exchange of each other’s CBDCs during bilateral trade.

“The renewal of the currency swap agreement reflects the depth of relations between the UAE and China and reflects the UAE Central Bank’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with China in the fields of finance, trade and investment. China is the UAE’s largest global trading partner, with non-oil trade between the two countries set to exceed Dh264.2 billion in 2022.

Government officials say the agreement will facilitate the provision of liquidity to financial markets in local currencies “to settle cross-border financial and trade transactions in a more effective and efficient manner.”

Since its inception in 2020, digital yuan (e-CNY) transactions have exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan ($253.6 billion), while the number of wallets has increased to 120 million. Recently, four foreign banks including Standard Chartered, HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Fuban Bank have joined China’s e-CNY pilot tests.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (CCTV)

Hong Kong director Stephen Chow hints at decline in NFTs

Award-winning Hong Kong director Stephen Chow, best known for his masterpiece 2004 film Kung Fu HustleWill soon launch its own non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

In a December 6 Instagram post, Chow said the NFT project, called “Nobody”, would be designed in collaboration with Chinese-American rapper Jin Au-Yeng, also known by his stage name MC Jin .

“We often look up to great people simply because they never underestimate themselves. Ordinary people, on the other hand, often bring the world the greatest surprises,” Chow wrote, describing the theme of the Nobody NFT collection.

The NFTs will be released on the Moonbox platform, a Hong Kong-based AI and Web3 startup that aims to launch AI-powered NFTs with a focus on the art and film industry. Chow will serve as the first content creator on the platform. In August, Moonbox closed a $2.5 million funding round led by OKEx Ventures at a valuation of $50 million.

“Nobody” NFT Premiere (Instagram)

Singapore joins China’s e-CNY pilot program

Singapore will soon accept e-CNY as a means of payment by Chinese visitors to the country.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in collaboration with the People’s Bank of China and the Digital Currency Institute, will launch a pilot program that will enable travelers from both countries to use e-CNY for tourism spending in Singapore and China. “This will increase the convenience of travelers to make purchases while traveling abroad,” government officials wrote.

In 2020, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation related to digital finance. At the Singapore Fintech Festival last month, MAS revealed that it would create a blueprint for the development of a digital Singapore dollar.

Victory Securities approved for new Bitcoin fund in Hong Kong

Victory Securities, the first broker to obtain a Virtual Asset Provider License (VASP) in Hong Kong, has received regulatory approval from the country’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for a new Bitcoin fund in partnership with EMC Labs.

The Victory EMC BTC Cycle Fund will allow investors to subscribe in US dollars as well as stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

On November 27, Victory Securities received a VASP license with Interactive Brokers. The license allows companies to provide crypto services to retail investors, but only for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and certain stablecoins. Additionally, its new Bitcoin fund will only be available to accredited investors meeting a $1 million portfolio requirement.

