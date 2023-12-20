Hong Kong economy, property market to benefit from rate-cut cycle in early March, analysts say

“As inflationary pressures ease, real interest rates are rising and creating an environment that is much more restrictive,” said Raymond Mok, assistant vice president of investment strategy at KGI Asia. “We expect the first 25 basis points reduction to occur in the second quarter next year.”

An interest rate cut next year will come as a relief to mortgage borrowers in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse

He said the Fed could cut rates by more than 100 basis points or a full percentage point throughout the year, more than indicated in its latest guidance.

The Fed kept its target rate for 2023 unchanged at a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent at its last meeting on December 13. Fed Board members and bank presidents averaged rates falling to 4.6 percent in their individual forecasts and assumptions. In 2024, three equal reductions of each quarter-point are suggested.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the US central bank would start cutting rates even before its inflation target reaches 2 percent.

However, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) CEO Eddie Yu Wai-man believes a rate cut may only happen in the second half of next year.

“After the Federal Reserve issued an ‘impartial’ statement last week, some analysts believe a rate cut may happen as early as February or March,” Yu said in a radio program on Sunday. “I believe they are overly optimistic.”

He said the first US rate move would depend on a range of economic data.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yu says a rate cut is likely in the second half of next year. Photo: Dixon Lee

Yu’s view is shared by many analysts.

Chief Investment Officer Saira Malik said, “Rates will probably not be cut until the cumulative and slowing effects of the Fed’s historic intransigence result in a mild recession, which we expect will occur in the second half of 2024.” ” At American asset management company Nuveen.

The HKMA kept its base rate at 5.75 percent on Dec. 14, after the Fed left its target rate in the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent following the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting of the year.

It was the fourth pause since the Fed began its rate-hike cycle in March 2022, a signal that the current rate hike cycle is over. Overall, the HKMA has increased the base rate by 525 basis points from March 2022, even as the city’s economy remains mired in recession.

Since the local currency has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983, local interest rates move in line with the US.

Hong Kong’s commercial banks may cut their key rate sometime next year.

From September 2022, the lender has increased its prime rate five times by a total of 87.5 basis points. The best lending rate at HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Hang Seng Bank is currently 5.875 per cent per annum, while Standard Chartered, Bank of East Asia and others have set their rates at 6.125 per cent.

“Hong Kong’s economy certainly benefits from lower US rates, especially the property sector,” said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco. “Hong Kong markets are also likely to benefit as low US rates increase investors’ risk appetite.”

Chao is one of four bankers surveyed by the Post who believe the first rate cut will come as early as the second quarter.

The suspension in interest rate increases and a possible rate cut next year will be a relief for property owners with mortgages, said Eric Tso Tak-ming, chief vice president of mortgage broker mReferral.

It will also benefit the mortgage market, which is showing signs of improvement, Tso said.

According to analysts, low interest rates are likely to increase risk appetite and result in direct capital inflows into Asian markets such as Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg

“The rate cut would help attract capital flows from US dollar assets back to Asian capital markets, which would benefit the Hong Kong stock market and prevent further devaluation of the yuan,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group. This will help in stopping it.”

Paul McSheffrey, a senior banking partner at KPMG China, said banks benefit in a falling interest rate environment.

“For the banking sector, any cut in interest rates, unless it is too drastic, is likely to be positive,” he said.

Source: amp.scmp.com