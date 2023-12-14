Hong Kong-based virtual insurance company OneDegree expands its offering to the UAE through partnership

Hong Kong online insurance provider OneDegree has expanded its digital asset insurance offering to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a local partnership, as Hong Kong looks to boost trade ties with the Middle East.

As part of OneDegree’s expansion into the Middle East, the start-up will work with 33-year-old Dubai Insurance Company to jointly insure digital asset firms in the UAE, co-founder and chief executive Alvin Kwok Yin- Lunn told the Post in an interview this week.

According to Kwok, OneDegree is in the process of setting up a new unit in Dubai and bringing in new hires to the city.

The move comes after UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri met OneDegree during his visit to Hong Kong for the Belt and Road Summit in September.

Kwok said at this time he expressed interest in bringing OneDegree’s digital assets expertise to the UAE and more broadly to the Middle East and North Africa region.

Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to deepen the city’s trade ties with the Middle East following the visit of city Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in February this year.

According to the founder, OneDegree and Dubai Insurance Company will offer a range of insurances required by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai for the new cryptocurrency regulatory regime, including commercial crime insurance, professional indemnity insurance, and directors and officers insurance. .

Seven-year-old OneDegree launched its digital-asset insurance service OneInfinity in November 2021, which provides insurance to digital-asset businesses such as cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers.

Hong Kong-based virtual insurance company OneDegree is expanding its offerings in the UAE through a partnership. The picture shows Dubai, with the Burj Khalifa at its centre. Photo: EPA-EFE

Kwok told The Post last month that the product had recently become profitable after signing up more than 30 customers without receiving any claims.

Kwok said last month that OneDegree has been “extremely prudent” in taking on digital-asset businesses as clients, citing recent scandals involving crypto exchanges FTX and JPEX, due to the “many bad actors” in the sector.

Kwok said in November that the company had accepted only 25 percent of all insurance applications over the past two years.

OneDegree has raised a total of US$85 million in funding across five rounds so far, according to Crunchbase data.

In June this year, the company raised US$27 million in a Series B funding round from investors, including Gobi Partners, Sun Hung Kai, and Bitrock.

As part of the firm’s new partnership with Dubai Insurance Company, OneDegree also received board approval to participate in Dubai Insurance’s Series B funding to be completed in June, Kwok said in the interview.

While OneDegree did not disclose the size of Dubai Insurance’s investment, Kwok said “it is not a small number”.

