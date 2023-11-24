Both honey and sugar are one of the best ways to sweeten your food. Despite having different tastes, textures, and nutritional profiles, it is always a dilemma which one is better for weight loss, especially for those suffering from diabetes. While experts say both are high in calories, it is how you use it in food for your benefit. Read on to know more.

Updated Nov 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM IST

Proportions of glucose and fructose in honey and sugar are extremely different

New Delhi: For those suffering from diabetes, it is very difficult to manage blood sugar levels as a daily diet includes a lot of natural sugars. Generally, people consider honey as a better substitute for sugar, but according to experts, it depends on the use.

Like sugar, honey is also high in carbs and can raise glucose levels, apart from being high in calories.

Both sugar and honey are packed with refined fructose, which is metabolized by the liver and is associated with obesity, fatty liver disease, and diabetes. Your body breaks down both fructose and glucose quickly which can cause spikes in blood sugar levels.

However, according to experts, the proportions of glucose and fructose in honey and sugar are extremely different.

Sugar is 50 per cent fructose and 50 per cent glucose. Honey has 40 per cent fructose and 30 per cent glucose. Additional components like water, pollen, and minerals like magnesium and potassium give honey a little edge over sugar when it comes to health benefits.

Which among the two has higher calories?

According to the American Diabetes Association, sugar has a higher glycemic index than honey, meaning it raises blood sugar levels more quickly. This is due to its higher fructose content, and the absence of trace minerals.

Sugar contains 49 calories per tablespoon, while honey has 64. However, honey is sweeter than sugar, so less may be needed to achieve the same sweetness. However, experts say both sweeteners can lead to weight gain if overused.

Which is better – sugar or honey?

According to various studies, there is no greater advantage of substituting honey for sugar in a diabetes eating plan, as both affect your blood sugar levels.

Honey is sweeter than and so use a smaller amount, but it is high in carbohydrates. So, any calories and carbohydrates you save will be minimal. If opting for honey over sugar, choose dark, raw varieties, which contain more nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants.

How to cut down on sugar and honey

A few ways to do that are:

Cut portions in half

Reduce sugar in baking by one-third

Use natural fruit extracts

Use sweet spices like vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon in cooking

Substitute unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana

Satisfy sweet cravings with fruits like berries

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.