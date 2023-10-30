Honey based drink gets grand prize in Food Hackathon. Cornell Chronicle

Members of the “Bad Bees in Business” team stayed up late October 20, made trips to Wegmans and then mixed tea, lavender, honey and other ingredients to create their entry into the 2023 Food Hackathon held at Stocking Hall. The same was true the next night as they refined their PowerPoint, their pitch, and their packaging.

But the late-night sessions paid off, as the team of six won the $3,000 grand prize for their beverage, “Farda,” during the Oct. 20-22 event, which was attended by 150 students and hosted by Cornell and the Center for Entrepreneurship. it was done. Cornell Institute for Food Systems.

Members of the FERDA team included doctoral students Austin Montgomery, Nicole Szeluga and Josh Felton, master’s student Lanye Luo (AAP), MBA student Arianti Edwards and undergraduate Ashley Liaw ’24 (HUMEC).

Montgomery said, “I had an idea to create a beverage for the team, I met people who had good ideas and we decided to team up.” “Our product changed probably 12-13 times in small ways during the process, everyone adding a different perspective.”

Members of the Bad Bees for Business team pose with their product before their presentation at the Food Hackathon.

The event’s 28 teams were formed during in-person and Zoom meetings a week before the hackathon.

“I love the collaboration you can have between disciplines in an event like this,” Felton said.

“Our group has an amazing collection of skills and we all worked together very cohesively,” Liaw said. “This is definitely my best experience working in a team.”

Students participating over the weekend were tasked with addressing one of four challenges: creating new dairy products, coming up with more efficient food manufacturing processes, reducing the food waste problem or creating a product to increase knowledge. and the use of honey and other bee-polluted products.

Carmen Moraru, chair of the food science department in Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, who served as judge and mentor, said, “The students literally had a day and a half to come up with some very creative ideas and He really impressed us.” During the weekend. “What stood out most for me was the collaboration between different students from different majors, seeing how they integrated all their knowledge and skills to come up with really credible ideas and solutions.”

Saturday and Sunday were spent working with 30 consultants to research the market, refine their ideas, and come up with a pitch.

“I was so impressed by the enthusiasm of our guests — our faculty advisors, our sponsors, our alumni from industry who came back to work with the students,” said Rajni Aneja, managing director of industry partnerships at the Cornell Institute for Food Systems. “

The event concluded on Sunday morning with all 28 teams presenting before the judges, after which eight teams were selected for the finalist round on Sunday afternoon.

Students work on their pitches during the Food Hackathon.

Other winning teams included:

Best Functional Product, Alpha Bees Team: Andrea Cao ’27 (hotels), Shreya Chitnavis MA ’24 (veterinarian), doctoral student Pedro Fernandez Mendoza, Mindy Ling MPS ’23 and Holden Hitchcock ’27 (CALS).

Most Creative Use of Technology, Extremophiles Team: Vivienne Lin ’27 (CALS), Carlene Mwaura ’24 (ILR), Jessica Zhang ’24 (Dyson), Leah Kimotho ’25 (hotel), Kristina Mikhailova ’24 (CALS) and Akiva Mohebban ’24 (CALS).

Most Disruptive Consumer App, Food Fort Team: Shashank Chalmalasetty ’26 (England), Fati Miksa ’25 (hotel), Lucas Keith ’26 (England) and Prasad Shiroday Meng ’24 (England).

Most Market Ready, Yin Yang Team: Omar Karim MBA ’24 (Johnson), Jordan Klein ’27 (CALS), Irene Myung ’26 (hotels), Sriman Raghavan ’25 (Dyson), Sophia Wang ’26 (hotels) and Kyra Hussain ’26 (CALS).

Best Digital Agriculture Impact, Harvest Heroes Team: Samia Bukhari MMH ’23 (HOTEL), Rebecca Chen MPS ’23 (CALS), doctoral student Tong Chen, Kushai Kumar Reddy Digwinti MS ’24 (Johnson), Chitralekha Rajiv Meng ’24 (ENG ) and Alliyah Taylor ’25 (A&S).

Best Innovative Waste Solution, Prosperous Pros Team: Grace Qi ’25 (Johnson) Dewey Seaman ’27 (A&S), Ri Shi ’26 (CALS), Tianyi Situ ’27 (A&S), Jeffrey Zou ’27 (CALS ) and Christina Pitacco-Rivera ’27 (CALS).

Most Innovative Consumer Product, Kimby Team: Joel Esparza ’26 (CALS), Megan Hsieh ’26 (CALS), Kaylee Yin ’25 (CALS), Ethan Duong ’24 (A&S) and Matthew Livingston ’26 (CALS).

This was the first year of the Food Hackathon, one of a series of hackathons hosted each year by the Center for Entrepreneurship at Cornell. Other events planned for this year focus on animal health (2-4 February), digital agriculture (16-18 February) and health (8-10 March in New York City).

“Registration and turnout really exceeded our expectations,” Aneja said. “Students are now exposed to food system problems, issues facing industry manufacturers and product developers, consumers, farmers and producers. And we’re meeting with industry partners to discuss not only career paths, but also real-world problems they’re trying to solve and how Cornell students can contribute to finding those solutions.

Source: news.cornell.edu