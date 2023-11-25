Honda recalls select Accord and HR-V due to missing seat belt pretensioner pieces

Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioner, which could increase the risk of injury during a crash.

November 25, 2023, 11:47 am ET

NEW YORK – Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioner that could increase the risk of injury during a crash.

According to a notice published by Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this week, the pretensioner – which tightens the seat belt upon impact – may be missing a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate. Regulators said this means passengers may not be properly restrained in a crash.

NHTSA attributed the problem to an error that occurred during assembly. More than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs are potentially affected.

According to documents published by NHTSA, as of November 16, Honda had received seven warranty claims, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the defective pretensioners.

For consumers affected by this recall, dealers will inspect all cars and potentially replace the seat belt pretensioner assembly at no cost. People who have already paid for these repairs at their own expense may also be eligible for reimbursement.

Honda estimates that less than 1% of potentially affected vehicles will require replacement. A Honda spokesman told The Associated Press on Saturday that it expected most people would be satisfied with the inspection alone.

Notification letters will be sent via mail to registered owners of affected vehicles beginning January 8, 2024. Replacement parts should be available to dealers by the end of the month, but consumers can still visit an authorized Honda dealer, the spokesperson said. Now observe.

For more information about the recall, consumers can visit the NHTSA website and Honda’s online recall page.

This story corrects references to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

