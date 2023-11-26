Honda recalls more than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs due to missing seat belt piece

Honda is recalling several million 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioner that could increase the risk of injury during a crash.

According to a notice published by Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this week, the pretensioner – which tightens the seat belt upon impact – may be missing a rivet securing the quick connector and wire plate. Regulators said this means passengers may not be properly restrained in a crash.

NHSTA attributed the problem to an error during assembly. More than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs are potentially affected.

Dealers will inspect and replace seat belt pretensioner assemblies as needed, free of charge, NHTSA said in its notice.

According to documents published by NHTSA, as of November 16, Honda had received seven warranty claims, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the defective pretensioners.

People who have already paid for these repairs at their own expense may also be eligible for reimbursement.

Notification letters are set to be sent via mail to registered owners of affected vehicles beginning January 8, 2024. For more information about the recall, consumers can visit NHTSA and Honda and the online recall page.

Earlier this month, Honda recalled about 250,000 vehicles in the US because their bearings could fail, causing engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. The company said in documents that they had 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem, but there were no reports of injuries.

In June, Honda recalled approximately 1.2 million cars because rearview camera images could not be seen on the dashboard screen.

Source: www.cbsnews.com