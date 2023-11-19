November 19, 2023
Honda recalls about 250,000 cars, SUVs and pickup trucks


A long line of unsold 2019 Pilot SUVs is parked at a Honda BMW dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo., on Nov. 28, 2018.

David Zalubowski/AP

Honda is recalling approximately 250,000 vehicles in the US due to a manufacturing defect that may cause the engine to run erratically, stall or stall while driving.

The recall applies to certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars, 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs, 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks, 2018 to 2019 Odyssey minivans, as well as 2016 and 2018 to 2019 Pilot SUVs.

Kia and Hyundai recall more than 3 million vehicles due to fire risk

According to the company, a manufacturing error with the engine crankshaft could cause the connecting rod bearings in the affected engines to wear prematurely and seize.

“If the connecting rod bearing seizes, the engine may be damaged and may run erratically, stall, stall while driving and/or not start,” Honda announced Friday. Which increases the risk of fire, accident or injury.”

The automaker said unusual engine noise, engine stalling or decreased engine output as well as illuminated engine check lamps are all warning signs of a possible manufacturing error.

Honda aims to go fully electric by 2040

According to documents posted last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda received the first market complaint regarding the defect in February 2020. As of November 3, Honda has collected 1,450 warranty claims over the problem, but there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified directly by mail beginning January 2. According to the company, dealers will inspect and, if necessary, repair or replace the engine. Honda said it would also reimburse owners who paid for the repairs at their own expense.

According to the automaker, the manufacturing issue was fixed in production in 2020.

Source: www.npr.org

