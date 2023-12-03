Honda Europe needs to speed up EV pace or face harsh realities

Honda E:NY1 Honda

Honda faces an uphill battle in Europe due to its slow electric-vehicle program, but it is not alone.

And it’s not just because Honda is late to the electric party and its latest EV, the E:NY1, is facing heavy weather to reach its claimed 256-mile battery capacity.

Britain and the EU say EV sales should reach 80% by 2030. Both of them emphasize that manufacturers should move quickly in this direction. In the UK, each manufacturer’s EVs are required to account for at least 80% of sales next year before reaching at least 80% in 2030, 28% in 2025, 33% in 2026, 38% in 2027, 52% in 2028 and 66% in 2029. Will have to reach. The EU insists on a uniform regime.

Manufacturers face a fine of £15,000 ($19,000) in Britain for each internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) sold outside the quota. All-electric is a complicated system for manufacturers failing to buy offsets from companies like Tesla.

According to analysts, like Renault, JLR and Ford, Japanese manufacturers Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki will also struggle to meet these requirements.

“Not only Honda, but all Western and Japanese manufacturers urgently need affordable small electric cars so they are not left behind by Tesla and Chinese manufacturers,” said Frank Schwop, lecturer in automotive industry at the University of Applied Sciences FHM Hanover. “

The small “E” Town Car, Honda’s first EV in Europe, did not perform well. Its beauty attracted attention, but its price, close to £30,000 ($38,000) and limited range, often less than 100 miles, put off buyers. The new Honda e:NY1 joins a crowded part of the European market for SUVs priced under £50,000 ($63,000). No competitor except Tesla can claim an ICE-competitive range. Honda says the e:NY1 has a battery capacity of 256 miles, but my test data shows an average of only 162 miles after 5 charges, a decrease of more than 35%.

Not only that, the battery monitoring was unreliable. Once the car was started, the vehicle claimed an available range of 199 miles. This was immediately reduced to 163 miles. The second time, 205 miles suddenly became 170. 203 miles reduced to 163. Later it was stopped at 150 miles and left there.

“Honda is still in the early stages of its electrification plans and needs help. The Honda E was the first attempt at this, but it clearly didn’t work. E:NY1 is another attempt but it is still not competitive enough to make a difference, especially in Europe,” said Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics.

“Europe and the UK are not key markets for Honda. This means that the products we receive are not designed for European consumers. So whatever happens here is unlikely to change its global strategies,” Munoz said.

Europe will account for 2.4% of Honda’s global sales in 2022. According to ACEA, in the first 10 months of 2023 in Europe, Honda’s sedan and SUV sales fell 13.4% to 50,650, with a market share of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Market share has halved since 2018. Honda closed its British factory in 2021.

Honda’s European market share was 1.2% in 1980 and has gradually declined since then. Honda’s US market share was 2% in 1979 and went in the opposite direction, reaching 10% in 2009. In 2022, Honda sold 881,000 cars and SUVs in the US, accounting for 6.7% of the US market.

e:The NY1 will not be sold in the US, a larger SUV, the Prologue, will be launched there next year. Honda’s plans for Europe don’t yet include another EV, though it has said it plans to make more than 2 million globally by 2030.

Dataforce of Germany analyst Benjamin Kibbij said the e:NY1 is a latecomer to the market and its €47,000 ($51,000) price makes it about €10,000 ($10,900) more expensive than competitors like the new Volvo EX30.

“Therefore, I do not expect E:NY1 to make up 22% of Honda’s UK sales next year. The only option for them to get there would be to disrupt deliveries of other models,” Kibbies said in an email exchange.

“Honda will not be able to survive in the European market without a successful EV,” Kibiez said.

Kibbies said Honda Europe has relied on hybrids to reduce its average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions but that will not be enough. The option of collaborating with Tesla to allow compliance is not sustainable. Kibies hopes for another large electric SUV, the e:NY2, but according to Kibies, affordable EVs are not on the horizon yet.

Honda and some other manufacturers operating in Europe are facing a difficult environment.

“Surviving in the European market will require considerable investment in electrification, while overall market saturation and the entry of Chinese (manufacturers) are reducing market capacity,” Kibiez said.

“Against this background, the 2024 ZEV-mandate in the UK and the tightening of EU CO2 targets in 2025 could actually be the cutoff point for manufacturers who make the majority of their sales in other regions of the world. “This is true for Japanese brands like Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki, but also for Ford, which needs to rely on VW (technology) to stay in the game,” Kibbese said.

Schwop of the University of Applied Sciences agrees, and it’s not just Honda that is coming under pressure from the Chinese.

“Traditional Western manufacturers are all in the same boat and calls for protectionist measures against Chinese brands are likely to grow stronger,” Schwope said.

“However, China is already the most important sales market for many Western manufacturers, so protectionist measures will ultimately result in losses for all parties. Ford, Renault and Honda, but also JLR, are likely to suffer the most from electromobility disruption,” Schwop said.

Honda e:NY1 Advance

Electric Motor Power: 201 HP

Torque: 310 Nm

Gearbox: One-speed automatic

Battery: 68.8 kWh Lithium Ion

Claimed battery range: Combined 256 miles (WLTP)

Vintonsworld battery test range: 162 miles (5 charges, depletion 37%)

Highway Cruising Penalty: 27%

Highway cruising range estimate: 118 miles

Drive: front wheels

Acceleration: 0-60 mph 7.5 seconds

Top speed: 99 mph

Price: £47,845 ($60,500) after tax