Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In April 2022, General Motors and Honda announced that they would expand their already two-year-old partnership to include several affordable electric vehicles – primarily small crossover SUVs – built on GM’s platform and its Ultium batteries. Driven by the pack.

More bang for your buck: These cars will last you twice as long as the average vehicle

LEARN: 3 things you should do when your savings reach $50,000

The $5 billion plan was expected to introduce millions of EVs priced under $30,000 to the North American auto market by 2027, potentially denting Tesla’s market share. However, after a year of analysis, the companies announced Wednesday that they were scrapping plans to develop affordable EVs together.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said that although both manufacturers will continue to find solutions to development issues and pursue affordable EV production separately, the GM-Honda EV project has been canceled.

“After studying it for a year, we decided it would be difficult as a business, so for now, we’re finishing development of an affordable EV,” Mibe said.

A similar tone was taken by GM spokesperson Sanaz Marbley, who said in an email, “Last year, we began work on an affordable EV program for global markets, scheduled to be introduced in 2027,” Marbley said. . “After extensive study and analysis, we have reached a mutual decision to discontinue the program. Each company is committed to affordability in the EV market.

However, as The Verge notes, the cancellation comes at a worrying time for the electric vehicle industry. With sticker prices and interest rates still rising, light demand and declining profit margins have become major issues for automakers.

Many car companies have responded to market pressure by adjusting EV production and others continue to reduce costs to lure more customers. Industry leader Tesla has repeatedly cut prices across its model line this year in an effort to move its inventory and get more EVs on the roads.

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’ll Never Own

Last week, GM revealed it was delaying production of all-electric trucks at its Orion assembly facility in Detroit until the end of 2025 to “better manage capital investments.” Ford is temporarily cutting shifts at its factory that builds the F-150 Lightning due to a parts shortage.

The GM-Honda plan was originally expected to provide tough competition to Tesla and Byde Co., which is quickly making a name for itself. But Honda and General Motors will continue to work together on other initiatives, including EV battery development and self-driving technology. The 2024 Honda Prologue, the second model to arise from the original Honda-General Motors partnership, will be available for buyers to order by the end of the year.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Honda and General Motors halt $5 billion plan to develop affordable electric vehicle to rival Tesla – what to do now?

Source: finance.yahoo.com