Homestay policy will create new entrepreneurs: CII | Goa News – Times of India

Panaji: The tourism department’s recent policy for homestays and caravans will help local entrepreneurs venture into new tourism services, while also creating more employment opportunities, said the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

CII Goa President Anirudh Agarwal said Goa is in “dire need” of new policies that can help the state differentiate itself and stand out in the global tourism sector.

“The homestay and caravan policies by the tourism department are a step in the right direction. This framework will be an asset for entrepreneurs who want to venture into new tourism services, something that Goa desperately needs to match its ambition of pushing the beach tourism tag,” Agarwal said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte recently unveiled the policy for bed and breakfast (B&B) hotels, homestays and caravans. While providing guidelines for such tourism enterprises, the policy also provides financial assistance, training and clear regulatory norms for entrepreneurs wishing to enter this sector.

“While the homestay policy will empower small local communities to participate in the tourism sector, making Goa more inclusive in its approach, the caravan policy will promote both adventure and internal tourism. These policies will now enhance Goa’s tourism products which can showcase new aspects of this beautiful state,” Agarwal said.

The industry body congratulated Khaunte for introducing the policy, which is also expected to encourage unregistered homestays to come forward and register their operations with the department.

As per the policy, the first 100 homestays and B&Bs will get the benefit of reimbursement of their registration fees for the first year of the policy period. Service providers will also get an incentive of up to Rs 2 lakh for the purchase of furniture and furnishing.

