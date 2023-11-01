Panaji, November 1 (SocialNews.XYZ) The Goa government has launched ‘Homestay Policy’ to attract digital nomads and other travelers looking to explore rural tourism in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said women entrepreneurs should take advantage of the policy which has significant potential in the hinterland of Goa.

“In the future we will focus on spiritual tourism and also on adventure tourism. The homestay facility will help people who come to Goa during the rainy season to explore the interiors,” Sawant said.

He said that the scope of tourism in the state is expanding beyond the beaches to the interior areas.

“The homestay policy will provide more facilities to the tourists and economic opportunities to the local people to generate more income. Introduced by the government, it aims to popularize the hinterland tourism sector by providing support and opening new avenues of development,” he said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the policy has been launched to support tourism to achieve the targets.

“It is important to promote rural tourism. This activity will help in strengthening the rural economy. We are also focusing on spiritual, wellness and adventure tourism,” Khaunte said.

He said that initially Sattari, Dharbandora, Ponda, Bicholim, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona talukas will offer homestays, a total of 100 homestays will be developed across the state.

“With this policy, when tourists choose home stay, they will get to know about our tradition and culture. They will discover what they have not discovered. This policy will help local communities to earn livelihood,” he said.

Digital nomads, who spend more, will be attracted to stay longer, he said.

“They spend more and hence can be bigger contributors to the rural economy and job creation.”

