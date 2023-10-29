Homeowners pay off millions of mortgage loans to reduce interest bills

to cue

Landlords are paying off millions of pounds in mortgage debt to reduce rising interest bills.

Buy-to-let investors have paid off almost £363 million of mortgage balances over the past nine months, new analysis shows, as they try to cushion the impact of higher borrowing costs.

This is because many homeowners face the prospect of higher monthly bills after their fixed rate deals end.

The current average rate for a two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage is 6.28 per cent, more than double the rate of 2.92 per cent on the same deal in October 2021, according to data company Moneyfacts.

This increase means the annual cost of taking out a typical £150,000 interest-only buy-to-let loan has risen from £4,380 to £9,420 over this period.

Data from UK Finance shows the total volume of outstanding buy-to-let loans fell by £1.2bn between February and August this year.

According to analysis by estate agent Hampton, almost two-thirds (69 per cent) of this was due to landlords selling properties, while 31 per cent was due to buy-to-let investors repaying debt.

This is a remarkable turnaround after a steady increase in outstanding buy-to-let loans since UK finance began recording data in 2013. Over the course of a decade, it grew by 84 per cent to £305 billion by February 2023.

Jack Tutton, director of SJ Mortgage, said he recently met with a homeowner who was keen to reduce his mortgage liability by a six-figure sum.

He said: “Given the interest rate at which their mortgage is going forward they will be saving a significant amount of interest.”

Mr Tutton said this trend is more common among landlords who have a buy-to-let portfolio rather than individual landlords.

He said, “Another option that landlords are considering is to restructure their portfolio to bring the loan to value (LTV) to a similar level rather than going high on particular properties and low on others. “

Separate data from UK Finance shows how homeowners are increasingly reducing the size of their loans in response to rising interest rates.

Between the beginning of 2021 and spring 2023, the share of buy-to-let mortgages with high loan-to-value ratios decreased significantly, while the share with low LTVs increased.

The share of outstanding buy-to-let loans with LTV between 70 per cent and 80 per cent fell from 17.8 per cent to 15.1 per cent, while loans with LTV less than 40 per cent increased from 15.4 per cent to 19.4 per cent.

This suggests that homeowners are paying off parts of their largest loans or selling properties whose loan costs are particularly high.

Angus Stewart, chief executive of online buy-to-let broker Property Master, said: “The main issue here is affordability. This is where the challenge lies for everyone.”

Homeowners may be paying off their loans because they would otherwise fail the stress test if they wanted to take out a mortgage with another lender, Mr Stewart said.

Lenders screen investors based on the ratio of rental income to mortgage interest payments.

Mr Stewart said: “Affordability rules are clearly making it more difficult for people who want to re-mortgage a 75 per cent buy-to-let loan unless they can afford to increase the rent. This is where the squeeze is.”

Gavin Richardson, managing director of buy-to-let broker Mortgages for Business, said some investors are also increasing the size of their deposits when buying for similar reasons.

He said: “We are seeing cases where they are adding an extra £5,000 or £10,000 to seal the deal and get a better rate.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com