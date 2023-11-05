Homeowners associations can be both a boon or a bust for buyers. Here’s how to check HOAs when looking for a home

While shopping for new homes is already competitive, potential buyers should consider an additional factor when weighing the pros and cons of a given property: the homeowner’s association.

American National Bank of Texas found that HOAs can charge monthly fees as high as $1,000.

As these relationships are becoming more common, potential buyers should investigate them before signing the deed.

Mini series E+ | getty images

Home buyers are facing record-high costs this year amid rising interest rates and declining supply.

While shopping for homes is becoming increasingly competitive, potential buyers should consider an additional factor when weighing the pros and cons of a property: the homeowners association, or HOA.

Homeowners associations are run by community residents elected as members of a board of directors, who govern the neighborhood by a set of rules and regulations. Homeowners pay HOA fees for maintenance and repairs on common areas such as parks, streets and community pools.

More than personal finance:

Companies reduce salaries in job postings

Buyers must earn $400,000 to purchase a home in these metro areas

Only 19% of Americans increased their emergency savings in 2023

According to American National Bank of Texas, mandatory membership in an HOA can cost homeowners a lot of money, with dues up to $1,000 per month.

Raelene Schifano, founder of the HOA fightclub organization, said if the board is short on money or not on budget, they would simply have to do a special assessment.

“Unless association members have 51% majority voting power, they can’t defeat the budget,” he said. “I’ve seen the budget go from $300 a month to $800 a month.”

Since 84% of newly constructed single-family homes sold in 2022 belonged to HOAs, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it will be important for potential buyers to check out these organizations, ideally before signing the deed.

Different types of homes can be affiliated with an HOA, From single-family homes to co-ops.

Single-family homes are detached units where residents own both a plot of land and a house on it, said Claire Trapasso, executive news editor for Realtor.com. They have their own entrance and street access and do not share utilities or other systems with other houses.

Townhomes and rowhomes are somewhat similar; However, they share walls with the units next door, although they are separated by a floor-to-ceiling wall, Trapasso said.

Meanwhile, condominiums, often called condos, and cooperatives, or co-ops, are units in a shared building where residents jointly own common space, but have separate ownership structures.

In a condo, residents have their own individual units, but they own the land and common areas jointly with other residents. Jaime Moore, a principal agent with Redfin, said condos are run with a board of people from the homeowners association who make decisions for the community.

In a co-op, he added, residents own shares in the company that owns the building and there will be a board made up of every member of each unit, creating a community where all parties have a voice.

“Co-ops are popular in places like New York and Boston, but condos are generally more common in the rest of the country,” Trapasso said.

According to Thomas M. Skiba, CEO of the Community Association Institute, a membership organization of homeowner and condominium associations, a high percentage of new homes built across the country today are part of HOA-managed developments because of the financial benefits for local governments.

“They don’t have to plow the road anymore [or] Do all that maintenance and they’ll still collect the full value of property taxes,” Skiba said, referring to local officials.

Homebuyers who want to avoid the additional costs associated with an HOA can look for older homes on the outskirts of developments, said Moore, the Redfin agent. If you’re left with no other option but to purchase in an HOA-affiliated area, here are some ways you can evaluate the organization.

While real estate agents nationwide are not required to disclose to buyers whether a property belongs to an HOA, home buyers can take the initiative themselves and review the organization.

Some states, such as Nevada, require sellers to disclose to potential buyers everything related to a homeowner’s association, including their financial situation and meeting minutes, Redfin’s Moore said. However, be sure to pay attention to local and state laws to know what rights you have as a home buyer and potential homeowner.

These investigation tips may not apply to cooperatives, and you may not have time to thoroughly investigate a given HOA.

Here’s a checklist from experts:

Ask for a copy of all HOA paperwork, such as contracts, bylaws, rules and regulations, which serve as the community’s constitution, said Schifano of HOA FightClub. Also ask for meeting minutes to see what repairs were made or what was discussed. Inquire about the history of monthly or annual fees, the HOA’s budget and how assessments have increased from year to year, Skiba said. Look into the community’s reserve fund, which ensures repairs and renovations. Check whether the community is setting aside enough money for major expenses or whether they are funded appropriately. “Nobody likes surprises, and this is kind of a big financial surprise [that can] It’s really problematic for every homeowner,” Skiba said. Search the HOA on the county website to see how many liens, judgments and foreclosures have been filed over the lifetime of the community, Schifano said. Look at the financial position and see how much attorney’s fees have been disclosed. That indicates whether they have a lot of problems, Schifano said. He said check with the county for permits for re-roofing, electrical and plumbing services for the community. Request to attend at least one board or annual meeting if possible. A meeting helps buyers understand who is controlling the community’s finances and decisions, Schifano said. Other homeowners attend the annual meeting. As a litmus test of whether the board is doing a good job, pay attention to whether residents seem happy, conflicted, or satisfied.

“The most important thing a buyer can do is ask questions of their agent, community association and neighbors,” Skiba said.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com