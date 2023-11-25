Home sales scams rise amid shortage of inventory in the housing market

Last month, Patty Zuzek’s office got a call from a real estate agent about selling a piece of land.

The caller, who had heard about the real estate agency through a Facebook post, wanted to sell the vacant place for $75,000 less than market value. The caller’s only request was that the transaction be in cash.

“What they wanted was a quick deal,” Zuzek, a broker at Fieldstone Real Estate Specialists in Minnesota, told Yahoo Finance.

Zuzek’s co-worker found a buyer, who was a builder. When the purchase agreement was made on the property, the builder who purchased the property placed a “Build Your Custom Home” sign on the lot.

Two days later the property owner contacted the builder.

Zuzek said the owner told him, “‘Take your sign off my lot.’” “That property is not for sale.”

It turned out that Zuzek’s co-worker had become the victim of a type of fraud growing across the country: scammers trying to sell land they don’t own.

In 2022, the FBI received 11,727 real estate-related complaints with losses of more than $396 million, an 86% increase compared to 2020 levels. Earlier this year, the U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with Certify Inc., which provides wire fraud protection services, issued an advisory on “the sharp increase in reports of real estate fraud involving vacant and unencumbered properties.”

And a Secret Service representative in the New York field office told Yahoo Finance on Friday that these scams are becoming a bigger issue and that she gets calls on the issue frequently.

“This is a very new crime that is being committed in the United States,” Tyler Adams, CEO of Certify, told Yahoo Finance. “It was almost non-existent in previous years and compared to what we’ve seen this year.”

The notion of selling someone’s property without their knowledge may seem unimaginable. But this is happening often.

Data from Certify shows that 77% of real estate professionals surveyed have seen an increase in seller impersonation fraud attempts within the past six months, with 54% reporting at least one seller impersonation fraud attempt during that period. Have experienced.

Fraudsters are becoming savvy in using publicly available records to impersonate the owner of a vacant property in order to profit from the sale. The current housing scenario hasn’t helped either. Real estate agents are more vulnerable and desperate for a potential deal as the inventory of homes for sale remains historically low.

“If you’re a real estate agent, two years ago you were doing 12 or 20 deals a month, and now you’re doing one and someone comes and says, ‘Hey, I want to sell my vacant land. ‘ “It looks like gold to a real estate agent who hasn’t done a deal in a long time,” Adams said.

Zuzek said some fraudulent sellers are avoiding the minimum paperwork required to prove they actually own the place and are using fake IDs to impersonate the owners to make transactions via phone and email. Are capable.

“Scammers are going to do everything in the world to try to convince you that you’re talking to the right person or that you’re communicating with the right person, and those tactics are harder to detect and more effective,” Adams said. It’s getting harder.”

It is even more difficult to spot a scam if the property is vacant, which is the type of property many of these fraudsters are targeting.

“The focus of the scam is on vacant parcels and vacant properties that are lien-free,” Dean Rymarowicz, associate attorney for the National Association of Realtors, told Yahoo Finance.

For a buyer caught in one of these scams, a lot of legal proceedings await them. According to the National Association of Realtors, the buyer must recoup any money lost through a title insurance claim, a process that can be very painful and time-consuming.

To date, CertifID has helped 378 customers who have been victims of this type of scam, representing 60% of buyers.

As for Zuzek’s co-worker, when police got involved two weeks later, the real estate firm backed off and let them move on. Zuzek said the builder would get back the money he paid after the original owner of the property lodged a complaint with the authorities.

“It’s just going to take some time,” Zuzek said.

“What’s interesting is that I walk around to different offices and talk to other brokers, and it’s amazing how many people are like, ‘This is just happening to one of our agents,’” she said. Said. “It’s like, wow, it’s like the plague.”

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: finance.yahoo.com