Home prices rise again as mortgage rates fall

By Nick Edser

business reporter

7 December 2023, 07:43 GMT

Updated 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images

House prices rose again last month and there are signs that activity in the market is increasing, according to Britain’s largest mortgage lender.

Halifax said prices rose 0.5% in November, the second consecutive increase.

It said recent data on mortgage approvals showed that lower home loan costs had led to a “slight increase” in activity among buyers.

However, prices are still lower than a year ago, and Halifax said the market will remain under pressure in 2024.

Property prices are down 1% compared to November last year, the lender said, with the average property priced at £283,615.

Kim Kinnard, director of Halifax Mortgages, said prices were “better than expected” compared to last year.

However, he said house prices “remained driven by a lack of available properties rather than any significant strength in buyer demand”.

Despite this, the rising number of mortgage approvals suggests that the recent drop in mortgage interest rates may be “boosting buyer confidence, making people more willing to pursue their home purchase”.

The Bank of England has steadily increased interest rates over the past two years in an effort to slow inflation, which is the rate at which consumer prices rise.

The Bank’s key rate is now at a 15-year high of 5.25%, and this has pushed up mortgage rates, making it more expensive for people to buy a home.

However, mortgage rates have fallen in recent weeks on expectations that interest rates will peak, although the Bank of England has repeatedly warned against suggestions it will cut rates anytime soon.

The latest data from research firm Moneyfacts shows that the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate is now 6.01%, down from a rate of 6.86% in July this year.

Data released by the bank last week showed that the number of mortgages approved for home buyers rose to 47,400 in October, up from an eight-month low of 43,300 in September.

Ms Kinnard warned that uncertainty over the outlook for the economy means it is difficult to know how long any uptick in the housing market will last.

“Other pressures – such as inflation, the broader cost of living, overall employment rates and affordability – mean we expect to see downward pressure on house prices next year,” he said.

“It is quite likely that this is a shock rather than a bounce in the market,” said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdowne.

Forecasts show the economy will remain stagnant next year, “which could mean job losses and wage freezes,” he said.

“This will remove the two most important things supporting the market right now, so we are still expecting a difficult 2024 for the property market.”

While Halifax is the UK’s largest mortgage lender, its figures only take into account buyers with a mortgage and do not include those who buy homes with cash or buy-to-let deals.

According to the latest available official data, cash buyers currently account for more than one-third of housing sales.

What happens if I miss a mortgage payment?

Missing the equivalent of two or more months of repayments means you are officially in arrears

You should contact your lender as soon as you realize you are having difficulty making repayments – the sooner the better.

Your lender must make reasonable efforts to reach an agreement with you

Halifax said Northern Ireland was the strongest performing country or region in Britain. House prices there have risen 2.3% compared to a year ago, with the average property costing £189,684.

Prices in Scotland were unchanged from a year earlier, while in Wales they fell 1.5%.

The sharpest annual decline was seen in south-east England, where prices were 5.7% lower than a year earlier, with an average price of £373,943.

London remained the most expensive region for property, with an average house price of £524,592, although this was down 3.8% on last year.

Source: www.bbc.com