A San Francisco home has sold for half its original list price, exposing the real estate climate in the city and the US.

After being listed for $19,995,000 in October 2022, the home in the Russian Hill neighborhood sold on November 9 for $9,990,000. The home sat on the market for nearly a year before selling for about half the original list price in a city that is becoming emblematic of the nationwide housing recession.

Leslie Stretch, chief executive of software company Medallia, and his wife, Heather, bought the home for $20 million in January 2020, according to a 2022 report, but listed it for sale just two years after their youngest child left for college. I went. sacramento bee,

newsweek Listing agent Nina Hatwani has been reached via email for comment.

While the $10 million loss is significant, it is representative of the broader crisis in the San Francisco housing market, as according to Realtor.com, the city is experiencing a cooling period with the average listing home price falling 2.3 percent over the past year. doing.

Reports from real estate website RealDeal indicate that one in eight home sellers in the city and peninsula areas are taking a financial hit, with losses sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands. The luxury market, where property prices were once very high, has been particularly affected, with high-end homes like the above property seeing huge price cuts.

This home in San Francisco is representative of the broader US housing market, which is not faring much better. Experts say rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty are forcing some sellers to hold on to the home they want to sell or accept lower offers due to longer listing periods.

With 30-year fixed rates currently hovering above 7 percent with median home sales prices at $431,000, the housing landscape has become insurmountable for many potential buyers and sellers.

View from Lombard Street in San Francisco’s famous Russian Hill neighborhood. A tech CEO bought a luxury home in this neighborhood for $20 million in 2020 and sold it on November 9 for $9.99 million. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Is the housing market going to crash?

Looking ahead, institutions such as Fannie Mae have predicted a “bottom line” in home sales as early as 2024, followed by a slow recovery. While a modest decline in mortgage rates is predicted over the next year, the path to recovery is expected to be gradual.

Joe Seidl, a senior markets economist at JPMorgan, previously shared with newsweek While there has been a significant decline in activity in the housing market, especially in the used homes sector, an overall decline in prices is not expected. Seidl said the balance between affordability and market stability may not require a dramatic drop in home prices. Instead, they suggest that income growth over the next few years could gradually restore affordability, even if mortgage rates and home prices remain stable.

Economists estimate that if current conditions persist, it could take about three and a half years for the housing market to return to more affordable levels. He said the timeline could be shortened by two years if mortgage rates fall by 1 percent.

Seidl also pointed out that areas with lower cost of living are seeing more activity in new housing markets, aided by builders offering incentives and the flexibility of remote work, which some are attracting in cities like Phoenix, Austin and Minneapolis. Is encouraging to buy houses in cities.

Despite the current stability in the market, experts show cautious optimism towards the future. Seidl says that if the economy manages to avoid a recession and bond markets stabilize, lower mortgage rates could significantly improve affordability.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

