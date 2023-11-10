Home prices are still rising in more than 80% of US markets

Home prices continue to rise in most areas of the country as more home buyers face affordability challenges. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the nationwide median price for an existing single-family home was $406,900 in the third quarter, up 2.2% from a year earlier. More than 80% of metro areas recorded home price increases in the third quarter, with some markets recording double-digit increases.

“Homeowners have gained large amounts of wealth, with a typical homeowner gaining more than $100,000 in total net wealth since 2019 and before the height of the pandemic,” says Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “However, the continued shortage of available homes on the market will make the dream of home ownership more difficult for young adults unless the housing supply is significantly increased.”

Along with higher home prices, buyers faced rising borrowing costs in the third quarter, with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage ranging from 6.81% to 7.31%. NAR data shows that the monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home, assuming a 20% down payment, was $2,192 – up 19.2% from a year ago.

In approximately 46% of the markets NAR tracks, a family needs qualified income of at least $100,000 to purchase a typical home with a 10% down payment. NAR research shows that a household earning less than $50,000 can afford a typical home in only 2.7% of markets.

Where house prices are rising the most

The South had the largest share of existing home sales in the third quarter, with year-over-year price increases of 1.7%, NAR reports. But home prices rose most in the Northeast and Midwest, which each saw an annual increase of 5.2%. In the West, prices were more subdued, rising 0.6% in the third quarter.

The top 10 metros with the largest price increases of at least 12.6% year-on-year. The NAR report shows that Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, tops the list, recording a price increase of 18.9% compared to a year ago.

Overall, eight of the 10 most expensive U.S. markets in the third quarter were in California. The only markets outside California to make the list were Honolulu and Boulder, Colo.

Where house prices are falling

Less than one-fifth of the 221 markets NAR tracks – or 17% – reported price declines in the third quarter, down significantly from 41% in the second quarter.

Some areas where housing was already booming saw prices decline in the third quarter as they retreated from their pandemic-induced highs. For example, prices in Austin, Texas fell 10.3% year-over-year in the third quarter; 1.5% in Phoenix; 1.2% in Salt Lake City; and 1.1% in Dallas and Houston, the report shows.

“After large price changes over the past several years, it is natural to experience momentary fluctuations in prices,” says Yun. “Some markets that experienced massive home price increases since 2020 have moderated, resulting in temporary relief for potential home buyers. Additionally, some markets in the West that had seen prices decline in the previous quarter have seen prices rise again.”

Source: www.nar.realtor