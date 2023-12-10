Home loans reduced by 23% due to increase in rates

Loans to buy homes to fall to £130bn in 2023 – lowest in seven years

Higher interest rates and cost of living impact

The figure is expected to fall to £120 billion next year before rising in 2025

Mortgage lending is expected to fall by a quarter this year, while borrowers outstanding will top 100,000 – with the situation even worse in 2024, according to the figures.

Loans to buy homes are set to fall 23 per cent to £130bn in 2023 – the lowest in seven years as higher interest rates and the cost of living weigh on them.

And the figure is expected to fall to £120 billion next year before rising in 2025, according to a report from UK Finance, which represents banks and building societies.

Loans to buy homes to fall 23 per cent to £130bn in 2023 – lowest in seven years

The report says: ‘The vision for 2024 is one of continuing challenges; However, the pressure on affordability appears to be reaching its peak. We hope that things will start looking better in 2025.

Outstanding customers will reach 105,600 this year – the highest since 2014 – and then to 128,800 in 2024 and 137,800 in 2025.

Recaptures are expected to reach 4,400 this year and then rise, but will remain relatively low compared to historical levels. In 2012 this figure was more than 30,000.

UK Finance says affordability rules for mortgage borrowers introduced in 2014 as well as low unemployment are preventing repayment problems.

These figures have come when home owners are facing problems due to rising interest rates. The Bank of England said last week that around 5 million households had already seen their deals revalued, with around 5 million households still set to be affected.

At the same time, high inflation is putting pressure on families.

James Tach, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: ‘2023 was a challenging year for both potential and existing mortgage borrowers, facing pressure from higher interest rates and the rising cost of living as well as rising house prices. Which is still at a high level. Income.

‘We expect credit to remain weak in 2024, with a modest increase in activity in 2025.’

