Meghan Ofagalilo knows the grind of bringing your small business to the public. The Kalihi resident will travel throughout Oahu at pop-up events promoting her baked goods created by Megs.

Ofagalilo said it was always his dream to have a space in his hometown to support like-minded, local vendors. Now, she is the program coordinator for Taste of Kalihi Market, which is in its second year and highlights the diverse culture of the neighborhood.

“The market itself came from the idea that I didn’t realize there was anything available here at home,” he said. “Home has always been Kalihi for me.”

Many vendors started their businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event last weekend featured 31 vendors. Dozens of owners showcased their ethnic foods and unique creations such as jewelry, clothing, sweets, cava, lumpia, birria tacos and music.

Many small businesses were born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated Hawaii’s economy in March 2020.

Jen Ballen of Creations by P1B turned her hobby into a business. She started sewing masks during the pandemic. But after the state’s mask mandate was lifted, Balon started experimenting with sewing hair scrunchies, bowl holders and more.

The now ‘Ewa resident said it was a perfect moment to return to his hometown in Kalihi.

Kelani Medal makes shoe highlight for Crocs.

“It feels good,” she said. “This is my stomping grounds, and I’m back.”

Kelani Medley of Mazatikal Boutique started her business two years ago when her husband bought her a pair of Crocs. He began designing shoe charms that represented Hawaii.

She would go on her iPad and design the Hawaiian flag, native flowers, Spam, poi, and even Hawaii zip codes. Many of their designs are inspired by requests and feedback from their customers.

He said, “When it comes to my jibbitz, so many people love so many of my subjects and characters.” “Seeing my customers happy makes me happy.”

The smell of various food items continued to waft throughout the event. From birria tacos to lumpia, the neighborhood has a history of cultural cuisine.

A vendor in ‘Ewa Beach makes maman, a mixture of a Filipino sponge cake and mochi. Mel Girangaya of Manang Cobbler said her business evolved after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taste of Kalihi Market is in its second year.

But Girangaya said she always wanted to incorporate her culture into baking and showcasing Filipino culture.

She showcased flavors like ube and coffee, but Girangaya said her favorite flavor is pandan, which has earthy vanilla mixed with coconut.

“Seeing people come and try something different that they’ve never done before makes me feel good,” he said.

Lee-Ann Bali creates the design with the jean jacket.

One of the young vendors is 21-year-old Lee-Ann Bali of Pomahina Paints. She began hand-painting jean jackets, then designing and sewing clothes.

“I try to be creative and mix patterns into quilt styles,” she said.

Ofagalilo said the pandemic has brought turmoil to many small businesses.

“I don’t think a lot of people really realize that COVID-19 has brought out so many entrepreneurs,” he said. “People were laid off, people weren’t working, then everyone realized they had something special they could give people, whether it was food, whether it was products, whether it was clothing. “

Ofagalilo said she is already planning the next Taste of Kalihi Market program.

Source: www.hawaiipublicradio.org