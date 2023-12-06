Pune, India, December 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global home fragrance market expected to reach size US$27.63 billion by 2026Exhibit A CAGR of 3.1% During the forecast period. The growing urban population is projected to emerge as the key factor driving the growth of this market, Fortune Business Insights™ finds in its recent report, titled ,Home Fragrance Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027”,

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) estimates that currently, about 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas. By 2050, DESA projects, about 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas, adding up to 2.5 billion urban residents worldwide. Growing urban areas are hotbeds of pollution, heat and unpleasant odors. Residential air fresheners provide relief from these troubles and hence, their demand is going to increase in the coming years. These products are available in various fragrances derived from natural extracts like fruits and flowers, which further encourages their purchase value for urban dwellers.

According to the Home Fragrance Market Report, what was the value of this market? US$5.61 billion in 2018,

The report additionally shares the following information:

360-degree analysis of market drivers and restraints and their impact on market share, size and overall growth;

Extensive research into regional and competitive dynamics of the market;

in-depth study of each market segment; And

Accurate predictions of upcoming trends and prospects for the market.

List of companies with global profile home fragrance market:

CentAir Technologies, LLC

Voluspa

Seda France Inc.

Newell Brands, Inc.

Jo Malone London Inc.

Corona Candles SP. z ooo

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

nest scent

Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Scope and divisions of the report:

Property Description forecast period 2023-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.1% 2027 price projection 27.63 billion US dollars Market size in 2019 US$22.89 billion historical data 2016-2018 number of pages 160 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by product type

by distribution channel

by region Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Home Fragrance Market Growth Drivers Increasing presence of youth population in favor of development Increasing residential areas to enhance development

market driver

Increasing investment in real estate sector of emerging economies to support market expansion

The real estate sector is growing rapidly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries like India and China. The booming real estate market in these countries holds tremendous investment opportunities for both domestic and foreign players, which is one of the top trends in the domestic fragrance market. For example, a report published in the Economic Times in January 2020 revealed that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian real estate sector is projected to grow by 5%, equivalent to an investment of approximately US$6.5 billion, over the coming decade. Is. Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to have the largest number of urban residents over the next few decades. For example, the World Economic Forum (WEF) reports that China, Nigeria and India together will increase the global urban population by about 33% by 2050. The domestic fragrance market will benefit from these projections.

competitive landscape:

Increasing focus on nature based products to boost competition in the market

According to home fragrance market analysis, key players in this market are focusing on developing and launching products derived from natural raw materials. It is emerging as a popular strategy among companies that intend to broaden their consumer base and strengthen their position in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will demonstrate the fastest growth; North America captures market share

With revenue generation of US$1,898 million in 2018, North America is set to definitely lead the home fragrance market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for commercial and residential spaces in the US and Canada is projected to be the central growth driver for the market in this region.

According to home fragrance market research, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market, due to the growing urban population and increasing disposable income especially in India and China. Apart from these, growth in organized retail sector in the region will further support the market expansion.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities emerging trends

key insights Overview of core/relevant markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent industry developments – policies, partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions

Global Home Fragrance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Main findings/summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By product type (price) Candles (unscented and scented) room spray reed diffuser essential oils incense sticks By distribution channel (value) By region (price) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



TOC released…!

Major Industry Developments:

January 2020: Air Wick, owned by UK-based Reckitt Benckiser, launched a suite of home fragrances under the brand name Botanica by Air Wick. Home freshening products in this product range are derived from natural and exotic ingredients that provide superior air care in indoor settings. They are also packed in eco-friendly materials so that they can be easily recycled.

