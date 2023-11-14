Home Depot sales continue to decline but the largest home improvement chain still beats expectations

Home Depot’s sales continue to decline as Americans grapple with persistent inflation and the company lowered its outlook for the year. But the nation’s largest home improvement retailer beat expectations in the quarter.

Home Depot now expects earnings per share to decline between 9% to 11% in 2023 and same-store sales to fall 3% to 4%. The company had previously forecast a 7% to 13% decline in earnings per share and a 2% to 5% decline in same-store sales.

It is the first time that Home Depot has forecast an annual sales decline since 2009, when the U.S. economy was largely destroyed by the housing bubble.

Home Depot Inc. said Tuesday third-quarter revenue fell 3% to $37.71 billion, better than the $37.52 billion expected by Wall Street, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, fell 3.1%. In the US they declined by 3.5%.

Compared to several years ago, when customers were doing major home renovations, they focused on smaller, less expensive projects.

“Like the second quarter, we continued to lose customer engagement with smaller projects and experienced pressure in some big-ticket, discretionary categories,” Chairman and CEO Ted Decker said in a prepared statement.

Big-ticket items include appliances that many customers purchase through credit, which have become very expensive as a result of the US Federal Reserve’s fight to rein in inflation. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in the past year and a half to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

This has increased the cost of mortgages, credit cards commonly used to buy refrigerators, and loans for home improvements. The Fed is trying to achieve a “soft landing” – raising borrowing costs to curb inflation without pushing the economy into a deep recession.

Home Depot earned $3.81 billion, or $3.81 per share, more than the $3.76 per share expected by industry analysts, but down from last year when the Atlanta company earned $4.34 billion, or $4.24 per share.

Shares rose more than 2% before the opening bell on Tuesday. Shares of rival Lowe’s, which releases quarterly earnings a week from today, rose slightly.

