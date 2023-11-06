Home Depot co-founder: My customers are 'being killed' by Biden's inflation

Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino recaps his interview with Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus as they discuss everything from inflation to the rise of anti-Semitism in America in “The Claman Countdown.”

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus He says he’s concerned that President Biden’s economic policies, which helped fuel inflation, are draining the household budgets of American consumers and Home Depot customers.

Marcus, who co-founded Home Depot in 1978, spoke with Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino for a wide-ranging interview in which he criticized Biden’s economic policies for increasing the rising prices faced by consumers. Criticized. year-on-year inflation It reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 amid federal spending flows as well as supply chain issues. While inflation has declined to 3.7% as of September, it is nearly double the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

“What we’re going through is something I never expected,” Marcus said of Biden. “I wake up every morning and say, ‘What is this idiot going to do today?’”

“They reduced drilling, they created inflation, inflation created every other problem for every businessman, for every American,” Marcus said. “And the people he’s supposed to represent – ​​poor people, the middle class – they’re being killed today.”

The Fed’s fight against inflation is taking a toll on middle-class Americans

He further said that inflation is taking a toll on finance. home depot Customers face higher prices for food, energy, rent, insurance and more.

“I’ll tell you something. I’ve never forgotten the fact that I was a small businessman, and Home Depot’s customers – in my mind – they’re getting killed,” Marcus said.

“They’re getting killed. They’re not able to get gas in their cars. They’re not able to put decent food on the table for their families. They can’t afford their rent. They can’t afford their insurance. “Anything that’s weird is up there,” Marcus said. And even when we see it drop a little bit, it goes above this number.”

Despite still high inflation, the Fed did not change interest rates again

The founders of Home Depot are, from left, Ken Langone, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank. (Marcus Foundation/Fox News)

Federal Reserve Open Market Committee The Federal Reserve (FOMC) met last week and decided to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25% from 5.5%, leaving the door open for additional increases before the end of the year amid inflation concerns. Stays high.”

Fed policymakers have approved 11 interest rate hikes over the past 16 months – the fastest pace of tightening since the 1980s as the central bank raised the federal funds rate as part of its drive to reduce high inflation. Has been increased from zero to its present level. Another FOMC meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12-13, which is when policymakers are supposed to decide on another potential rate hike.

