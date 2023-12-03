Home Customers store manager fired after calling police on couple shopping for Christmas tree: ‘She made a very direct accusation’

An employee at an Eight House retail store has been fired after making a racial slur at a black couple while they were Christmas tree shopping.

The two New Yorkers said they were singled out because of their race and are now wondering if other people see them as criminals, just as the store employee and two officers did.

New York couple say they were racially discriminated against at At Home store. (Photos: TikTok screenshot/fulgenshenry)

The two took to social media on Saturday, November 25, posting a video on the husband’s @fuljenshenry TikTok account about their shopping experience at the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, New York. This video lasted till about 5.30 pm. In half a minute, it was viewed more than 334,000 times within days of posting and details the tearful account of Fulgens Henry, a content creator, and his wife Anna.

“We are sharing a horrible experience that happened at the At Home store in Destiny,” the woman said, shuddering as she recalled the crime.

According to Ana, she and her husband “were accused by an officer of collaborating with two other [of] Stealing a tree.”

“It was the worst experience,” she said, “He didn’t ask nicely. He made the allegation directly.

Henry says that when they were contacted they were actually purchasing a pink tree with white dressing. The officers, whom they identified as Officer Gerber and Officer Earl, claimed that he and his wife were talking on the phone with two other men who had stolen a tree from the store.

Frustrated, Henry told the officers to check the store tapes and monitors from the time he got out of his car to that point, and he would see that they had made a mistake. DIY YouTuber asked to meet with a manager.

“We were trying to talk to the manager. Come to find out, the manager accosted us because we were the only two other black people in the store,” Henry said. “This has never happened, and I’m speaking for both of us, this has never happened to us in our entire lives.”

Many people on social media reacted to their video, saying that the manager should be fired and that they felt bad for the couple.

“I’m sorry this happened to both of you. @athomestores That manager should be fired immediately. These buyers deserve a public apology,” one comment read. Another took it further, writing, “Just don’t settle for an apology suit and make an example of them, it will stop y’all feeling sorry for this happening to them.”

Two days after posting the video, the couple came back to give an update.

First, Anna thanked everyone for their “words of support” and “virtual hugs.”

“We appreciate it very much and we will keep you updated,” he said. “As cliché as it sounds, we’re all in this together.”

Henry further said that apart from posting the video, the couple also lodged a formal complaint with At Home customer care.

“An At Home customer care VP contacted us and they said there is an open investigation,” he shared. “The store manager was fired.”

According to the TikToker, both the store and the couple contacted the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office about the incident, with Henry filing a formal complaint against Officer Gerber.

“Officer Gerber is not fit to serve as an officer,” the husband said.

Many praised the couple for filing the report and seeking justice.

One comment echoed the sentiment of many people supporting the couple, “Thank you for making it clear that this kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated!”

Source: atlantablackstar.com