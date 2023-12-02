Home buyers are relying less and less on mom and dad for the down payment

Despite rising home prices, fewer first-time home buyers are relying on loved ones for the down payment.

A recent study from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that the share of new home buyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the home buying process was 23% in 2023, the second highest increase in 23 years. Is the lowest level. A year ago this share was 22%. Both years are well below the 23-year average of 30%.

The decline of “nepo-homebuyers”, a popular Internet term describing people who use family money to pay their down payment, given today’s skyrocketing home prices and high mortgage rates It may seem strange. However, experts say today’s market is filled mostly with higher-income buyers who are more self-reliant.

“Among all the buyers, they tend to be more affluent. We are seeing this especially in the current market, [buyers] “There may be a need for additional income to be able to enter the homeowner market,” Brandy Snowden, NAR member and director of consumer survey research, told Yahoo Finance. “Among our first-time homebuyers, we saw their household income increase by nearly $25,000 from last year.”

rich buyer

The decline in help from family members comes at a time when first-time buyers are having to put down record-high deposits to compete in a low-inventory and all-cash and high-rate environment filled with repeat buyers.

“Even looking at the average down payment amounts, they’re much higher than we’ve seen before in the last few decades,” Snowden said.

Data from Realtor.com shows that the percentage share of a down payment on a home’s price increased to 14.71% in the third quarter of 2023, the highest in 10 years. The down-payment dollar amount has reached $30,434, a decade high.

“We’re not seeing that downside of down payments because those buyers may not be playing ball at all,” said Hannah Jones, economic research analyst at Realtor.com, “whereas the buyers who are participating probably have a lot more.” They may be investing money or otherwise not being so concerned about the budget side of the equation.”

NAR data confirms this.

NAR’s survey of buyers between July 2022 and June 2023 showed that the median household income of first-time buyers increased 35% to $95,900 from $71,000 last year. This surge underscores that today’s buyers are not the typical buyers of yesteryear, but rather wealthy people who don’t need as much help paying with contributions from families and friends.

In fact, NAR data shows that most home buyers used their savings for their down payment. In 2023, 71% of first-time buyers used savings for their down payment. This is slightly lower than the 23-year average of 74%.

Other popular payment sources in 2023 were also reported by NAR – 11% of buyers used proceeds from the sale of stocks and bonds, 4% had inheritances, and 4% used tax refunds. Starting in 2022, 2% of buyers also said they used cryptocurrency profits for a down payment.

Does this mean that today’s expensive market is naturally filtering to an affluent buyer group?

“Absolutely,” Dr. Jessica Lotz, NAR’s deputy chief economist, told Yahoo Finance. “We’re really seeing that especially this year, home buyers are able to put down such higher amounts because they are more affluent.”

Experts say today’s home buyers are more affluent who don’t need as much help making down payments with contributions from families and friends. (Photo by Mike Kemp via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp via Getty Images)

Increase in down payment

Nearly 40% of new home buyers said that saving for a down payment was the hardest part of the buying process. And the need for buyers to bring in more deposits has pushed the average trend to a new high in 2023.

Typically, potential buyers put up more cash to strengthen their offers by demonstrating their financial strength. Given increased mortgage rates buyers may wish to contribute a larger deposit to reduce their monthly payments.

“As a first-time home buyer, you’ll need a higher down payment to make your offer very attractive,” Lotz said. “We still have multiple-bid situations where you have to put down a higher down payment if you want to compete against a repeat buyer who is paying all cash or a small portion of the home purchase. Is financing.”

While typical buyers don’t make the traditional 20% down payment, NAR data shows that the average down payment share among first-time payers increased to 8% in 2023, the highest since 1997 and up from an average of 5.04%. A few percentage points more than. Last two decades.

“We haven’t seen this much down payment since the ’90s, which I think really speaks to how expensive the U.S. housing market is,” Lotz said.

And to make a dent in that homeownership, buyers are reducing spending elsewhere, the NAR report shows.

“They’re cutting spending on non-essential items,” Lautz said. “First-time homebuyers are willing to make sacrifices to make purchasing a home their ultimate financial goal.”

Rebecca Chen is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

