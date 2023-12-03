Mortgage rates are back below 8%, which is a promising sign for shored-up buyers. But further decline could lead to an increase in pent-up demand.

“If rates get below 7%, I think we’ll have a surprisingly strong year,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “That’s when I think we’re going to see more people with bidding wars.”

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year home fixed-rate mortgage fell to 7.22% this week, and rates are likely to fall further through the end of the year. Overall, rates have fallen by more than half a point over the past five weeks.

This has prompted some buyers to come back. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the volume of mortgage applications for purchases increased 5% in the week ending November 24 compared to the previous week.

At the same time, the average monthly mortgage payment decreased by more than $100 over the past month as rates dropped below 8%.

That means a buyer purchasing a home at last week’s average rate of 7.29% would face an average monthly mortgage payment of $2,575. That’s $164 less than the all-time high of $2,739 set a month ago, but 13% higher than a year ago, according to Redfin.

“With rates rising to about 8% the threshold has been set for buyers wanting to get back into the market,” Fairweather said.

Still, purchasing activity is down 20% from a year ago, MBA found.

“The purchase market remains depressed due to the low supply of existing homes on the market,” Joel Kahn, MBA’s deputy chief economist, said in a press statement.

However, there may be a ray of hope for those still looking for prey.

Redfin found that new listings posted their largest year-over-year increase since 2021 during the four weeks through November 26.

Buyers may also benefit from new listings in the market, which have climbed 5.8% year-on-year, Redfin data showed – the biggest rise in two years. Overall, the share of new listings stood at 64,576. By comparison, new listings were declining this time of year, Redfin analysts noted.

“There will be more people who want to move because they have a new job or they’re getting married or they have kids, so people’s lives go on and that creates demand,” Fairweather said. “And if we have a strong stock market, people may feel good about spending money, but these higher rates are the biggest pressure on the housing market right now.”

‘Limited inventory will create bidding wars’

Although some homeowners have put their listings on the market, most are still reluctant to list.

According to Fannie Mae’s latest housing sentiment index, about 37% of homeowners believe it is a bad time to sell a home. Overall, 78% of respondents also said they thought the economy was on the wrong track in October, up 7 percentage points from the previous month.

The problem is that rates may fall enough next year to persuade buyers to come back, but not enough to persuade enough homeowners to sell.

“If rates drop, we will see more buyers come back into the market and create bidding wars with limited inventory which will drive prices up,” Fairweather said. “We are seeing a bit of a relief on new listings right now as more sellers have decided that now is the best time to sell and that will probably continue into next year. So hopefully we will have a bit of a balanced situation in terms of rates as well Reject.”

According to Redfin, the available inventory of homes on the market as of November 26 was equal to a 4.2-month supply. According to Redfin, at least 4 to 5 months is considered a balanced market.

Fairweather said: “But I don’t think this balance is going to hold. The overall story of the housing market is that there are fewer homes available than the number of people willing to buy… The facts [rates] “Being down a little bit has made me more optimistic, but I think at least when we look back historically it’s going to be another slow year.”

