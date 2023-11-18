Holyoke Mayor’s demand for an increase in the supplemental budget has been referred to the Finance Committee

Holyoke – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia is asking for an additional $2,171,406 to run the city this fiscal year. His proposed supplemental budget will go to the City Council for approval Tuesday.

According to Garcia, when Holyoke sets its budget on July 1, “it’s an estimate of what the city might need.”

If the Mayor’s supplementary budget is approved, services in the Public Works Department, Health Board and Police Department will increase. It would also cover shortfalls, honor newly negotiated union contracts and provide funding for a public safety plan.

The increases include a $723,005 settlement agreement with the local firefighters union and a $1.5 million increase for sewer operations.

The main reason for the $1.5 million increase is that the city has not raised enough money in sewer fees to cover the cost after the city council sets sewer rates. Garcia told The Republican that this resulted in the need to raise taxes to close the gap.

That could change if the City Council votes on a reasonable sewer rate before the tax rate is set by the end of the calendar year, he said.

Instead of line-item transfers, this year’s supplemental budget will add, subtract and reallocate funds to bring the city’s finances as close as possible to the original goal before the council sets the tax rate in December, Garcia said. Has been done

security plan

A portion of the supplemental budget will cover Holyoke’s newly launched approach to public safety.

The plan includes funding to create a community response team with two outreach case managers and a homeless liaison, in addition to adding foot and bike patrol officers.

Operation Safe Streets, also known as Ezekiel’s Plan, was named after an unborn child who died after being hit by a stray bullet on October 4 as he and his mother walked near Sargent and Maple streets. Were in a public bus coming through the intersection.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be included in the supplemental budget to support Ezekiel’s plan.

According to Garcia, the updated figures in the supplemental budget are based on current revenue, expenditure projections. No Proposition 2½ override is included and the plan does not reduce services.

Changes reflected in the supplemental budget can be found on the city’s website.

