Hololight raises $12 million for XR streaming software

Are you looking to showcase your brand to the brightest minds in the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. learn more.

Hololight, a software maker focused on AR and VR enterprise solutions, has raised $12 million in funding to accelerate the development of its XR streaming platform, Hololight Hub.

The investment aims to leverage Hololight’s XR streaming technology to empower enterprises across a variety of sectors, including product development, manufacturing, training and service industries.

HoloLight Hub, an enterprise streaming platform, caters to a wide range of applications such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Helping to enable global availability and easy deployment of XR applications, the Hololight Hub has proven to empower enterprises as they use XR to improve their industrial processes.

“We went straight to industry customers because we were coming from industry,” chief operating officer Suzanne Haspinger said in an interview with VentureBeat. “We knew we could speak their language. And by working with them, we discovered problems, like not having enough processing power or how difficult it was to integrate security when dealing with sensitive data on mobile devices. We simply thought we could solve all these issues by streaming and putting everything on the server, while keeping your secure data safe.

events

GamesBeat at the Game Awards

We invite you to join us in LA for GamesBeat’s The Game Awards event this December 7th. Reserve your place now as space is limited!

learn more

The latest funding, led by European growth equity firm Flatz Hoffman, with support from existing investors EnBW New Ventures, Bayern Capital and Future Energy Ventures, brings Hololight’s total investment to $27 million.

Hololight in a manufacturing plant.

This strategic investment aims to drive the expansion of XR streaming capabilities, facilitate future-proof XR infrastructure, and foster innovative collaboration and digital workflows in three-dimensional spaces.

HoloLight Hub can streamline global deployment of XR applications, solving unique challenges in industrial environments related to computing, data and security. The platform achieves this by streaming entire AR or VR applications on local servers and in the cloud, enhancing content quality, accessibility, security and management while simplifying deployment.

Original

Hololight Founder

Hololight was founded by Florian Haspinger, Alexander Verlberger, Suzanne Haspinger and Louis Bollinger. Suzanne Haspinger said Werlberger came running to her one day in college and showed her a story on a tablet about Microsoft’s Hololens technology.

“We always wanted to do something together, but we never really knew what to do until HoloLens came out,” he said. “We saw how much 3D data there was and how much knowledge was available through it, and we thought this was the next step so that the data wasn’t locked in a 2D screen.”

Unlike many other startups, he chose to build a VR startup focused on enterprise technology rather than consumers. But the problem with XR for enterprises is that the technology was not initially designed for the high-security needs of enterprises.

“We have always been on enterprise. In the early years, it was being tested. “Now customers are accelerating it beyond innovation areas, into production areas,” she said.

Although consumer growth has not been as fast as expected and prices have not decreased as much as was hoped with the latest technologies, enterprises are adopting a lot of XR applications to save a lot of money on training. Suzanne Haspinger said, XR has been a great fit for training because it is so intense and engaging.

software approach

Viewing a satellite through Hololight.

XR streaming addresses and solves key challenges associated with industrial applications

The unique computing, data, and security challenges of these environments.

The company focused on solving security issues by streaming from servers and only sending pixel streams to VR devices. This means they can stream it from a secure server on the cloud or from an on-premise server at company facilities. Work on HoloLens started and now the company supports HoloLens 2 and Meta Quest 2. The company is also working on bringing the software to work on the Magic Leap 2 and Meta Quest 2 headsets.

Suzanne Haspinger said the company has support for iOS and is looking forward to the Apple Vision Pro. While the company does not yet support the HTC Vive headset, Suzanne Haspinger said it would consider any platform that becomes popular.

Hololight has spent years perfecting its proprietary streaming technology, which now forms the backbone of its enterprise-grade streaming platform. By streaming entire AR or VR applications to local servers and the cloud, Hololight Hub revolutionizes the XR experience by enhancing the quality, accessibility and security of immersive content while simplifying management and deployment.

The company is based in Innsbruck, Austria, with many employees in places like Germany and Durham, North Carolina. There are about 80 people in it.

Development

Robot investigation with Hololight.

The company has now seen revenue growth of 800% over the past three years and serves more than 150 customers, including major companies such as BMW, Nokia and Engie, as well as other automotive, aerospace and defense customers.

Thanks to technologies like HoloLight on XR equipment, BMW was able to speed up the design and production cycle of its cars from seven years to six years.

The company boasts of strategic partnerships with industry giants like Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Verizon. It charges customers who use it a subscription fee for the license. Rivals include Nvidia’s Cloud XR technology, but Suzanne Haspinger said it is friendly competition because they are also partners.

Hololight CEO Florian Haspinger said in a statement that the company will be able to grow rapidly at its office in Durham.

“As pioneers of enterprise XR streaming, streaming any XR app on the Hololight Hub is our vision to help enterprises break down the barriers to capitalizing on immersive technologies,” said Florian Haspinger. “XR Streaming is helping these companies achieve better data security, infrastructure resiliency, high-fidelity XR experiences, and global availability in their XR initiatives – all in a highly cost-effective way. “Flatz Hoffman joining the board as a visionary investor underlines the extension of our trajectory, and the steadfast support of our existing investors reflects their confidence in the progress they have seen in Hololight and the future of Enterprise XR.”

“Our strategy is to identify emerging European champions with ambitions for technology leadership and resource efficiency,” Christopher Hoffmann, partner at Flatz Hoffmann, said in a statement. HoloLight is a perfect fit, successfully competing in the global XR market and shaping the industry with the HoloLight Hub. We are also highly impressed by HoloLight’s inclusive management culture and strategic flexibility in leading the way in spatial computing. Flatz Hoffman looks forward to supporting the team as it moves from enterprise to growth.

Suzanne Haspinger said it took about 10 months to a year to raise the money, but it was no more difficult than previous funding rounds. He said the team focused on bringing in the right investors who believed in the efficiency of the space and better engagement for things like training through 3D simulations.

And Mark Umber, head of investment at EnBW New Ventures, said in a statement: “We believe this strong team and its groundbreaking technology when it comes to industrial design, manufacturing, engineering will shape the way we work in the future. Has started to change.” , Services and Quality Assurance. The team has created something really cool for industrial use cases. With the increasing reach of next generation mobile networks, XR streaming will also change the way we interact with our environment in our daily lives. Hololight has grown significantly over the years, which is a testament to the trust and credibility they have built with their customers and partners, and we share that trust without hesitation.

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com