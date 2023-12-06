This result is a huge relief for SAG-AFTRA leaders and the entertainment industry that is attempting to return to normalcy after months of labor conflict.

Hollywood actors have voted to ratify a deal with studios, ending their strike after nearly four months, bringing an official end to the labor struggle that has rocked the entertainment industry for most of 2023. Had given.

The approval of a three-year contract with members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists was announced by union leaders Tuesday (Dec. 5) night, with no certainty that some key members would agree to the deal struck by their negotiators. But expressed disagreement. For.

The 78% yes result in voting that began on November 13 and ended on Tuesday was a far cry from the nearly unanimous approval and widespread enthusiasm given by Writers Guild members to the agreement, which ended their strike in September.

But the outcome is a huge relief to SAG-AFTRA leaders and the entertainment industry that is attempting to return to normalcy after months of labor strife. And it brings the final, official end to the most tumultuous year for Hollywood workers in half a century, with two historic strikes that rocked the industry.

SAG-AFTRA said just over 38% of its members voted. All 145,000 members could vote on the deal, not just the approximately 60,000 TV and film actors who went on strike and were working under contract.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” SAG-AFTRA executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press on Tuesday night. “I think it was about an 80% ‘yes’ vote with about a 40% turnout. For our members, it’s really unprecedented for any type of contract where it’s not just a unanimous chorus of yes.

Some members agreed.

“There were more yes votes than I expected and it was great to see because despite the loud voices of complaint on social media, it shows that the membership is still strong and united,” said “Can’t Hardly Wait” actor Ethan Embree. Posted on what was formerly known as Twitter. “Back to Work.”

Rejection of the agreement would mean a return to the bargaining table and, with it, the possibility of actors going back on strike if leaders called for it.

The union announced on November 8 that the strike would end as soon as a tentative deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations. Does. Two days later, it was approved by the guild’s board with 86% of the vote.

“AMPTP member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for artists,” AMPTP said in a statement Tuesday night. “With this vote, industry and jobs will be supported.” Able to come back with full strength.”

Control over the use of artificial intelligence was the most difficult issue in the long, systematic negotiations, and became the main driver of dissent during the vote.

“The reality is that there are members who have spoken a lot over the last three weeks about their concerns, primarily artificial intelligence. “I’m very mindful of them and I recognize their concerns as legitimate,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “I also strongly believe that the approach we took on this and what we achieved in these conversations, That was the best possible way to address AI. Right now with these companies and in this industry.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told The Associated Press shortly after the proposal was reached that ensuring that AI replicas of actors could only be used with their informed consent and compensation was a “deal breaker” in the negotiations. .

But he didn’t fight hard enough for some prominent members, including actors Justin Bateman and Matthew Modine, who cited the issue as a reason to vote “no” and raised fears that many voters would follow his lead.

“I cannot support a contract that compromises artists’ freedom and financial future,” said Modine, who ran against Drescher for union president in 2021 and was one of the board members who rejected the deal. said in a statement. “It is intentionally vague and demands union members to release their autonomy… Consent is surrender.”

But several other major actors expressed strong support for the agreement, including Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Colman Domingo, who are up for major Oscar nods for their performances this year. rustin,

“I believe we have an incredible deal, I believe it’s thoughtful and it’s about moving the needle forward,” Domingo told the AP last week. “I am very pleased with it. I voted yes.

Crabtree-Ireland stressed that members are happy with the financial benefits of the deal.

“If we leave aside the AI ​​issue, it would probably have been confirmed by 99% of the members,” he said.

The contract calls for a 7% general pay increase, with further increases in the second and third years of the deal.

The deal also includes a hard-won provision that temporarily derailed negotiations: In addition to the traditional royalties paid for screenings of films or series, artists would be required to watch their work in the future on streaming services. Creating a fund to pay for.

The provision is an effort to bring payment systems in line with an industry now dominated by streaming, a reality that is almost certain to spark more labor fights — and possibly more strikes — in the years to come.

