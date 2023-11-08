Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock fell as much as 15% in early trading Wednesday after the company said ongoing weakness in the advertising market could hurt visibility for 2024.

CFO Gunnar Weidenfels said in the company’s post-earnings conference call that 2024 “will have its share of complexity, especially as it relates to the possibility of continued sluggish advertising trends.”

He said that “from today’s perspective it is unlikely that we will be able to reach our target leverage limit by the end of 2024 without meaningful improvements in the TV advertising market.”

Like other media companies, WBD is also struggling with an unfavorable advertising environment. Earlier this summer, the company said it would reorganize its ad sales division, including its leadership team, amid weak ad demand.

Network advertising revenue declined 13% in the third quarter from a year earlier, which is similar to the decline seen in the second quarter.

The company’s total streaming subscribers in the third quarter were 95.1 million, a decrease of 700,000 global subscribers since the end of the second quarter.

The company launched a new sports tier on its Max service last month when CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering, debuted as part of an open beta on Max in late September.

WBD CEO David Zaslav said in the earnings release that both of these offerings are “showing early signs of driving engagement on Max and contributing to lower churn.”

Streaming losses reversed despite missing consensus estimates for subscriber growth. The company reported third-quarter direct-to-consumer (DTC) adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, an improvement of $745 million year-over-year.

The company reported a loss of $0.17 per share in the third quarter, wider than the $0.08 per share loss expected by analysts, but an improvement from last year’s loss of $0.95.

Revenue of $9.98 billion came in line with consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg and rose 1% excluding foreign exchange (FX) compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow increased to more than $2 billion, stronger than analysts expected, primarily due to lower content spending due to the Hollywood strikes and continued post-merger synergy.

“WBD leads the way in deleveraging with a free cash flow projection of 2023,” Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall wrote in response to the report. “Direct-to-consumer profits follow an industry-wide theme of improved costs. The focus now turns to ’24 EBITDA and deleveraging, and whether these trends can balance omnichannel pressures.”

Cahall has an Overweight rating and a $20 price target on the stock.

One bright spot in the earnings report was the box office. Revenue from studio divisions totaled $3.2 billion, up 3% ex-FX from the year-ago quarter and boosted by the record-breaking success of “Barbie,” which debuted in July.

The company said “Barbie” was the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history, earning nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office.

However, TV revenue declined significantly “primarily due to some of the larger licensing deals last year and the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes,” the company said.

Network content revenue declined a massive 22% year-over-year to $215 million. Total network revenue declined 7% in the quarter to $4.87 billion.

The company reiterated its expectation of adjusted EBITDA for the full year through September to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion, down from the previous low-end range of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.

