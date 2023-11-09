Hollywood actors’ union reaches temporary agreement to end 118-day strike

Hollywood actors reached a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday To end its 118-day strike – the longest in its history.

Details of the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of major studios including Warner Bros. (WBD), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Paramount (PARA), and Sony (SONY), not yet released. The three-year agreement will now go to the union’s board for approval.

Similar to the writers, SAG-AFTRA — the union that represents about 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists and other media professionals worldwide — was fighting for greater protections around the role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment in addition to better . Payments and higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming.

In a statement, the union said the contract is valued at more than $1 billion and includes “‘above-the-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and the first The bar establishes a streaming participation bonus.”

Pension and health caps have also been “substantially increased”, as well as “substantial increases in compensation for background artists, and important contract provisions designed to protect diverse communities.”

Striking SAG-AFTRA member Karen Brown takes part in a sit-in outside Netflix Studios on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Hollywood is breathing a collective sigh of relief after a resolution was reached on the writers’ and actors’ strike,” said Scott Purdy, KPMG’s U.S. national media leader. “Safety in relation to the use of artificial intelligence will undoubtedly set an example for the creative industry.”

While there is hope that Hollywood will be back on its feet soon, the pain of the past six months has already been felt as the “double whammy” of work stoppages has cost the Los Angeles economy an estimated $6.5 billion. This includes the loss of approximately 45,000 entertainment industry jobs.

The strike has already caused delays in the release of blockbuster titles, with the writers’ strike officially ending in October after nearly 150 days.

Just minutes after SAG-AFTRA approved its deal, Sony Pictures announced it has postponed the third installment of its “Venom” franchise from July 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024.

Paramount’s “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” delayed its theatrical rollout from June 2024 to May 2025. Warner Brothers.’ “Dune 2” was moved from November this year to March 2024.

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com