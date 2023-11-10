Hollywood actors union board votes to approve deal with studios ending strike

Board members of the Hollywood Actors Guild voted to approve the agreement with the studios, ending their strike after nearly four months

November 10, 2023, 6:28 pm

A pedestrian steps into the entrance of the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Months of Hollywood labor unrest may be coming to an end, but the post-strike landscape that awaits actors and writers may be far from happy-ever. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Board members of the Hollywood Actors Guild voted Friday to approve a settlement with the studios, ending their strike after nearly four months.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director and chief negotiator for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, announced at an afternoon press conference that it had been approved with 86% of the vote.

The three-year contract agreement will now go to a vote of union members, who will now get to know what they earned through picketing over the summer and early autumn instead of on film and television sets. SAG-AFTRA is expected to unveil terms later Friday.

The jubilant scene at SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles headquarters was a far cry from the defiant, angry tone of a news conference in the same room in July, when guild leaders announced that actors would join writers in a historic strike that has rocked the industry. had put. ,

The successful vote from the board, whose members include actors Billy Porter, Jennifer Beals, Sean Astin and Sharon Stone, was entirely expected, as the same people were on the committee that negotiated it. And as soon as a tentative agreement was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday, rather than wait for board approval, the union leadership immediately announced the strike was ending, in some ways ending its drama.

But if that’s the case, it was still a necessary step for Hollywood to return to business as usual. The member vote will be the final important step. No date has been announced yet for that vote.

In the wake of the announcement of a tentative deal, the actors were largely optimistic about what their leaders have won for them, but their reaction to the details will be crucial. The last Screen Actors strike in 1980 ended badly, with many members protesting the contract. It took a tumultuous month for it to finally be settled.

