Hollywood actors to vote on strike deal after 86% union board approval

SAG-AFTRA's national board revealed Friday that it has approved the tentative agreement it reached earlier this week with Hollywood studios to end the historic 118-day actors' strike — the longest in its history.

However, the deal did not receive a unanimous vote and only 86% of board members approved the package. It now goes to the union’s member base, which will vote on ratifying the contract in the next few weeks.

In a press conference that was delayed by about 90 minutes, SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “This victory is a victory for everyone.”

The union said the contract, valued at more than $1 billion, includes an “above-pattern” minimum compensation increase, a 7% general wage increase that “breaks the industry pattern,” according to Crabtree-Ireland. Background actors will get an immediate 11% pay raise.

The minimum wage will increase by 4% in 2024 and then by 3.5% in 2025.

It will also have “unprecedented” provisions when it comes to security related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the guild, members will receive “informed consent and fair compensation” for the creation and use of “digital replicas of members.”

“If we don’t get [AI protections], then what are we doing?” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “We’re not really able to protect our members the way they need to be protected. …If we don’t get those barricades, what will happen in three years?”

Also, it will be the first time Streaming residual bonuses of about $40 million per year for actors in shows that reach a certain level of success. Pension and health caps were also “significantly increased”.

Other highlights include a 200% increase in relocation allowances, new conditions for hair and make-up that protect diverse communities, enhanced benefits schemes for relevant work, the ability to engage intimacy coordinators for nudity and simulated sex. Requirements, and more.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland sits in a sit-in as SAG-AFTRA members continue their strike outside the Paramount Pictures studio on November 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, US. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists and other media professionals worldwide, filed a strike on July 14 after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Strike started. which negotiates deals on behalf of major studios including Warner Bros. (WBD), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Paramount (PARA), and Sony (SONY) Is. ,

Like the writers, SAG-AFTRA was fighting for greater protections around the role of AI in media and entertainment in addition to better pay and higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming.

“Hollywood is breathing a collective sigh of relief after a resolution was reached on the writers’ and actors’ strike,” said Scott Purdy, KPMG’s U.S. national media leader. “Safety regarding the use of artificial intelligence will undoubtedly set an example for the creative industry.”

While there is hope that Hollywood will be back on its feet soon, the pain of the past six months has already been felt as the “double whammy” of work stoppages has cost the Los Angeles economy an estimated $6.5 billion. This includes the loss of approximately 45,000 entertainment industry jobs.

The strike has already caused delays in the release of blockbuster titles, with the writers’ strike officially ending in October after nearly 150 days.

Disney announced that it has pushed back the release dates of several films, including “Deadpool 3,” “Captain America: New World Order,” “Thunderbolts” and “Blade.” As things stand now, “Deadpool 3” will be the only Marvel movie to be released next year.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures announced that it has postponed the third installment of its “Venom” franchise from July 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024.

Paramount’s “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” also delayed its theatrical rollout from June 2024 to May 2025. Warner Bros.’s “Dune 2” has been moved from November this year to March 2024.

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance.

