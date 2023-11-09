Hollywood actors’ strike is over as union reaches a temporary agreement with studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s actors union reached a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday to end its strike, ending a months-long labor struggle that has historically paralyzed the entertainment industry.

The three-year contract agreement must be approved by votes of the union’s board and its members in the coming days, but leadership announced the strike will end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

More than 60,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Performers went on strike on July 14, joining screenwriters who had walked off the job more than two months earlier. This was the first time since 1960 that both unions were on strike together. The studios decided to negotiate with the writers first, reaching an agreement that their leadership marked as a major victory, and their strike ended on September 26.

Details of the agreement were not immediately released, but are likely to be shared with the actors and the public in the coming days. Issues on the table included both short-term compensation and future royalty payments for film and TV appearances, as well as control over images and likenesses of actors resurrected with artificial intelligence.

Executives from top entertainment companies including Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal had a direct hand in the negotiations, which, like all Hollywood union negotiations, were led by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Although the writers’ strike had an immediate, visible impact on viewers, including a months-long suspension of late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live”, the impact of the actors’ absence was not immediately apparent. But its effects — delays in release dates and waits for new show seasons — could be felt for months or years.

The actor may soon return to film sets where production was halted, including “Deadpool 3,” “Gladiator 2” and “Wicked.” The shooting of other films and shows will resume after the writers complete the script.

And beyond scripted productions, the end of the strike will leave actors completely free to return to red carpets, talk shows and podcasts as Hollywood’s awards season approaches.

The only major awards show directly affected by the strike was the Emmys, which were moved from September to January. Now, the usual fall Oscar campaigns are likely to pick up.

But any sense of normalcy for the industry may prove temporary. The circumstances that led to the strikes – the shift from traditional theatrical and broadcast media to emerging technology like streaming and AI – have not slowed. And the gains from strikes could encourage other Hollywood unions, or the same guilds, into negotiations that would come up again in a few years.

Union leaders viewed the strike from the beginning as a significant moment, coming as it did amid broader labor strikes in other industries.

SAG-AFTRA president and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher told the Associated Press in August, “I think it’s a conversation now about the culture of big business, and it’s about everyone going above and beyond in the name of profit. How he behaves on the bottom stairs.” Interview.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the executive director and chief negotiator who led the bargaining team for the guild, told the AP in August that he was “honored to be a part of ensuring that our members get a fair contract that meets their needs.” Will protect.” “They’re going into the future and making sure that the 14-year-old kids I talked to on the Disney picket line still have the ability to become actors when they’re 18.”

If the agreement is approved, it would also mean a return to the sets for thousands of film crew members who were left with nothing to work with during the strike. SAG-AFTRA sought to alleviate their difficulties by allowing some small productions to pursue sometimes controversial interim agreements and by making their strike relief funds available to all workers in the industry.

Christa Fauria contributed to this report.

