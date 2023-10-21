LOS ANGELES (AP) — While screenwriters are busy back at work, film and TV actors are sitting on strike, the longest strike in their history hitting the 100-day mark on Saturday after talks with studios broke down. The same day, the actors’ union and the coalition representing the major studios announced in a joint statement that talks would resume on Tuesday next week, with a number of studio executives expected to attend. Here’s a look at where things stand, how their extended standoff compares to previous attacks, and what happens next.

the inside conversation that failed

Expectations were high and leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists were cautiously optimistic when they resumed negotiations Oct. 2 for the first time since the strike began 2 1/2 months earlier.

The same group of CEOs of the biggest studios had struck a major deal with the striking writers just a week earlier, whose leaders celebrated their gains on many of the issues actors are also fighting for: long-term pay, access to employment. Stability and control over control. Use of artificial intelligence.

But the actors’ interactions were slow, there were days off between sessions and there were no reports of progress. The studio then abruptly ended discussions on October 11, saying that the actors’ demands were excessively expensive and the two sides were too far apart to proceed.

“We met him only a few times, Monday, half a day Wednesday, half a day Friday. That’s what they were available for,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told The Associated Press shortly after the talks ended. “Then last week, it was Monday and there was a half day on Wednesday. And then, ‘Goodbye.’ I’ve never really met people who don’t really understand what negotiation means. Why are you moving away from the table?”

According to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the reasons included the union’s demand for a fee per subscriber for streaming services.

“SAG-AFTRA gave member companies an ultimatum: either agree to the tax proposal on customers as well as all other open items, or the strike will continue,” AMPTP said in a statement to the AP. The companies responded to SAG-AFTRA’s ultimatum that unfortunately, the tax creates an unsustainable economic burden on customers.

“Unfortunately it really broke our momentum,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who was one of the executives at the bargaining session, told investors on an earnings call Wednesday.

SAG-AFTRA leaders said it was ridiculous to present this demand as if it were a tax on subscribers, and said it was the executives themselves who moved from a model based on the popularity of the show to a model based on the number of subscribers. Wanted to relocate.

“We’ve taken major steps toward those who so far have been ignored and unresponsive,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, told the AP. “We’ve made changes to our AI proposition. We’ve made dramatic changes to our streaming revenue share proposition,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

Soon after the negotiations collapsed the studios said the per-subscriber fee would cost them $800 million annually, a figure SAG-AFTRA said was too high.

AMPTP later responded that the number was based on a union request of $1 per subscriber per year, which was reduced to 57 cents after SAG-AFTRA changed its assessment to eliminate non-relevant programming such as news and sports. I went.

What happens next in the actors’ strike?

Actors are in uncharted territory. Their union has never been on strike for so long, nor have many of its members been on strike since before they were born. Even its experienced leaders like Crabtree-Ireland, who has been with the union for 20 years, have not found themselves in similar circumstances.

SAG-AFTRA says it is ready to reopen at any time, but will not change its demands.

“I think they think we’re going to cave in,” Drescher said. “But that’s never going to happen because it’s an intersection and we have to stay on the path.”

The writers had their own false starts with the studio which may give some reason for optimism. Their union attempted to resume negotiations with the studio in mid-August, more than three months after their strike. Those talks went nowhere, breaking down after a few days. A month later, Studio Alliance came calling again. Those negotiations proceeded, with most of their demands met after five marathon days, resulting in a provisional agreement that its members would vote to approve almost unanimously.

How did previous actors’ strikes work?

Hollywood actors’ strikes have been less frequent and shorter than those of writers. The Screen Actors Guild (they added “AFTRA” in a 2011 merger) has only gone on strike against film and TV studios three times in its history.

In each case, emerging technology fueled controversy. In 1960 – the last time only actors and writers struck together – the central issue was that actors were demanding payment for the time that their work in film was broadcast on television, the industry compensation called residuals. Is. The association, headed by future US President Ronald Reagan, was a small and much less formal entity at the time. The vote for the strike took place at the home of actor Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, parents of current SAG-AFTRA member and outspoken striker Jamie Lee Curtis.

In mid-strike, actors and studios called for a cease-fire so that all could attend the Academy Awards – a move prohibited under today’s union rules. Host Bob Hope called the gathering “Hollywood’s most glamorous strike meeting.”

Ultimately, a compromise was reached where SAG dropped its demand for residuals from previous films in exchange for donations to its pension fund, as well as a formula for payment when future films aired on TV. His 42-day work stoppage began and ended during the long writers’ strike.

The 1980 strike would be the longest strike by film and television actors to date. At the time, they were demanding payment for their work when it appeared on home video cassettes and cable TV, as well as significant increases in minimum compensation for roles. A temporary agreement was reached with significant gains but major compromises in both areas. The union leadership announced an end to the strike after 67 days, but many members were unhappy and insisted on returning to work. It took almost a month for leaders to muster enough votes to ratify the agreement.

This time, it was the Emmy Awards that fell in the middle of the strike. The Television Academy held a ceremony, but after calls for a boycott, only one acting winner, Powers Boothe, was there to accept his trophy.

Other sections of the actors’ union have also gone on strike, including several in a prolonged standoff over contracts for TV commercials. The 2016–2017 strike by the Union of Video Game Voice Actors lasted for 11 months. That section of the union may soon strike again if a new contract agreement is not reached.

What’s happening to movies and TV shows?

The return of writers has the Hollywood production machine churning again, with rooms full of writers writing new seasons of shows that were suspended and film writers completing scripts. But the finished product will wait for the actors’ strike to end, and production on several TV shows and dozens of movies, including “Wicked,” “Deadpool 3” and “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2,” will remain suspended.

The Emmys, whose nominations were announced a day before the actors’ strike was called, opted to wait for the stars this time and move their ceremony from September to January — although that date may also be in jeopardy.

The Oscars are a long way off in March, but the campaigns to win them are usually well underway by now. With a few exceptions – federally approved non-Studio productions – artists are prohibited from promoting their films at press junkets or on the red carpet. Director Martin Scorsese is interviewed about his new Oscar contender “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Stars and SAG-AFTRA members Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro have not.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the actors’ strike was called the day after the Emmy nominations were announced, not the same day.

Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

