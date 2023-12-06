Hollywood actors approve strike-ending deal

It’s official: Hollywood is back in business.

Members of the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, completed voting Tuesday to ratify their multi-year agreement with the major studios.

The guild – which ended its 118-day strike last month, the longest in its history – approved the agreement overwhelmingly by 78.33% to 21.67%, with a 38.15% turnout.

“SAG-AFTRA members have been incredibly engaged throughout this process and I know they will continue their advocacy during our next negotiation cycle,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in the release. “This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA, and our union has never been more powerful.”

According to Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s national executive director, the contract, worth more than $1 billion, includes an “above-pattern” minimum compensation increase, a 7% general wage increase that “breaks the industry pattern”. Background actors will get an immediate 11% pay raise.

The minimum wage will increase by 4% in 2024 and then by 3.5% in 2025.

It will also have “unprecedented” provisions when it comes to security related to the use of artificial intelligence. According to the guild, members will receive “informed consent and fair compensation” for the creation and use of “digital replicas of members.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, joined onstage by National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, members of the TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee, speaking during a news conference at the SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles on Friday, November . 10, 2023. The actors’ union officially ended its 118-day strike in November. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Associated Press)

Also, it will be the first time Streaming residual bonuses of approximately $40 million per year for actors in shows that reach a certain level of success. Pension and health caps have also been “significantly increased”, the union said.

SAG-AFTRA said other highlights include new requirements for hair and makeup that protect diverse communities, enhancements to benefit plans for episodic work, and requirements to include intimacy coordinators for nudity and simulated sex. Are.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists and other media professionals worldwide, filed a strike on July 14 after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Strike started. which negotiates deals on behalf of major studios including Warner Bros. (WBD), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Paramount (PARA), and Sony (SONY) Is. , Upon reaching an agreement, the union postponed the strike on 9 November.

Like the writers, who officially ended their strike in October, SAG-AFTRA was fighting for greater protections around the role of AI in media and entertainment in addition to better pay and higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows are produced. Go straight. Streaming.

Although there is hope that Hollywood will quickly rebuild, the pain of the past six months has already been felt as the “double whammy” of work stoppages has cost the Los Angeles economy an estimated $6.5 billion. This included the loss of approximately 45,000 entertainment industry jobs, in addition to production delays on several blockbuster titles.

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

Source: finance.yahoo.com