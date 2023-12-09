Holly Madison talks autism diagnosis: 'I'm not exactly on the same social wavelength'

,[When] When interacting with anyone, just have a little patience because you don’t know who they’re dealing with or what their level of social functioning is,” Madison said.

Holly Madison is opening up about her autism diagnosis.

during a recent appearance talking to death In the podcast, the former Playboy bunny turned entrepreneur opens up about her experience with autism and how it affects her relationships with others, hosted by Payne Lindsay.

“The doctor told me my functional capacity is high, which means I can go about my life a lot more and do things ‘normally,’” the 43-year-old said.

“I think because I’m more calm, I’ve recently learned to make eye contact, I’m often in my own thoughts, things like that, so people take it as offensive. They’re like, ‘Hey, you’re not that interested in me, you,’” she explained with a laugh. “Like, I’m not on the same social wavelength as other people, but I don’t take it personally. So I like to be able to explain it.

According to the National Institutes of Health, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way people interact, communicate, learn, and behave with others. Although it can be diagnosed at any age, symptoms typically appear in the first two years of life.

Madison continued, “I don’t really have any idea when other people are finished talking, so I interrupt a lot, which makes people angry.”

Lindsay said first, “You’re fine right now.” down the rabbit hole The author replied, “Thanks, I’m learning.”

She then asked what message Madison would like to share with people about autism and her experience living with the disorder.

“Everyone works differently and [when] When interacting with anyone, just have a little patience because you don’t know who they’re dealing with or what their level of social functioning is,” she said.

Madison first spoke about not being “neurotypical” while growing up and “having a hard time fitting in” during an appearance in April 2021. call her daddy podcast.

The Girls Next Door The star told host Alex Cooper that she believes she has Asperger’s and is considering seeing a doctor. Asperger syndrome and autism both fall under autism spectrum disorders.

“I want to get diagnosed because I’ve always had a hard time connecting with other people,” she said at the time.

Madison confirmed this later in September. ahead of the curve with the Coco Moko Podcast that she received a “formal diagnosis” as “someone on the spectrum”.

