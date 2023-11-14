Holland America Line’s 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica cruises include iconic sites and UNESCO experiences

Cruises last 14 to 22 days and sail from the Panama Canal to Antarctica

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bookings for Holland America Line’s 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica season are now open. Featuring a series of itineraries spanning up to 22 days, guests can experience the region’s captivating blend of diverse cultures, breathtaking natural landscapes and rich historical heritage – including 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

Oosterdam sails to Antarctica

From November 2025 to March 2026, Oosterdam cruises between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina, or Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Itineraries offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for travelers to explore Antarctica’s memorable scenery and wildlife, as well as South America’s iconic sites such as Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park .

“South America is a vibrant region that offers contrasting experiences within a single cruise, sailing from tropical regions to glaciers and busy cities to some of the most remote locations in the world,” said Dan Ruff, vice president, revenue management, Holland America Line. ” “Our medium-sized ships make it possible to create itineraries that feature an exciting collection of South American ports of call; and our menus, promotions and entertainment on board ensure that guests feel deeply connected to the places they visit. They went.”

Highlights of the South America and Antarctica season on Oosterdam:

14-day “South America Passage” itinerary between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires:

17-day “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” Cruise between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago):

22-day “South America and Antarctica” itinerary between San Antonio (Santiago) and Buenos Aires:

Collectors’ voyages combine back-to-back cruises

The “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” itinerary can be combined with the “South America Passage” cruise for a 31-day exploration between Fort Lauderdale and Buenos Aires. Merging back-to-back sailings into a Collector’s Voyage allows guests to create an extended cruise vacation that visits different regions of South America.

UNESCO sites galore in South America

Holland America Line 2025-2026 South America cruises visit 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves. This esteemed collection represents the best of human heritage and the natural world: the Archaeological Site of Old Panama and the Historic District of Panama, the city of Cuzco, Machu Picchu, the Nazca Lines, the historic quarter of the port city of Valparaíso, Torres del Paine National Park, Alberto de Agostini National Park, Cape Horn, Los Glaciares National Park, Galapagos Islands, Chan Chan Archaeological Zone, Valdés Peninsula of Argentina, Historic Center of Lima, Historic Quarter of the city of Colonia del Sacramento, Iguazu Falls and Iguazu National Park.

Authentic experiences on board and ashore

On South America and Antarctic cruises, Holland America Line brings the local flavor. Guests enjoy fresh, locally sourced specialties such as Chilean Salmon, Stuffed Empanadas, and world-renowned wines including Malbec, Carménère, Torrontés, and more. On intensive shore excursions, guests can visit an indigenous Embera tribe, meet a real Chilean huaso (cowboy), learn to make traditional Panama hats or enjoy an intimate dinner in an Argentine “closed-door restaurant.” Can.

Get all this early booking bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2025-2026 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All Premium Package, standard package features of shore excursions (two for 10-20 days; three for 21 days or more) ), exclusive meals (two for 10-20 days; three for 21 days or longer), a signature beverage package and surf Wi-Fi included – plus the added benefit of free prepaid crew appreciation, plus elite beverages The package also includes a free upgrade to premium Wi-Fi. F.I.

Cruise-only fares for a 14-day South America route start at $1,699 per person double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are extra.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-CELL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

editor’s Note: Images are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/4cagdas6.

Find Holland America Line X (Twitter , , Facebook, Instagram and Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets through the homepage of hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, exceptional service and genuine connections to each destination Is. Offering an ideal full-size ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared Alaskan adventures for more than 75 years – longer than any other cruise line. For longer periods of time. Holland America Line’s 11 ships feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the finest entertainment at sea each evening and exclusive cuisine by world-renowned chefs at the dining venues. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish, locally sourced and served to regions around the world.

Elephant Island just off the bow of Oosterdam

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-lines-2025-2026-south-america-and-antarctica-cruises-feature-iconic-sites-and -unesco-experience-301986486.html

Source Holland America Line

Source