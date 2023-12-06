Holidays can account for half of yearly weight gain

OHIO — The holidays are a time for family, friends and festivities. That usually means indulging in some comfort foods and sweet treats.

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients titled “Winter Holidays and Their Impact on Eating Behavior” shows that the weight we gain during the holidays often doesn’t go away. In fact, it can account for more than 50% of yearly weight gain.

What You Need To Know While most people may think of food as being the problem, changes in sleep and stress also account for weight gain

A Cleveland Clinic psychologist said those factors can change hormones and mood

“This and other studies indicate that we have a completely different mindset when it comes to eating during the holidays,” said Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers. “For many, it can be an all-or-nothing approach.”

Albers said people often expect to gain weight this time of year.

“Expectations impact our behaviors, so if you believe it to be so, you’re more likely to act accordingly,” Albers said.

Holiday staples and desserts often come to mind when we consider holiday weight gain, but Albers said that isn’t the root of the problem.

“We often think it is all of the tasty food, but truly at the heart of it are two factors: changes in sleep during the winter time and stress. These together can change our appetite hormones and our mood and make it so much more likely that we engage in much more emotional eating or just having difficulty making holiday food decisions.”

Albers recommends approaching holiday eating with mindfulness rather than restriction.

“Shifting your mindset can be incredibly powerful. Move aside the idea of dieting, and instead focus on mindful eating,” Albers said. “Mindful eating is being conscious of your food choices, sitting down, savoring each bite, sensing your hunger before you start eating. This is going to help you enjoy the holiday food without pressure, worrying, guilt or regret.”