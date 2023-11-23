SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Currency markets were muted on Thursday due to holidays in Japan and the United States, leading to gains in the U.S. dollar after data cast doubt on market expectations of the Fed raising rates to the highest level. With markets closed in Japan and the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday, currencies barely moved and U.S. Treasuries of cash were not traded in Asia. The dollar index jumped from a 2-1/2 month low overnight after economic data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. At the same time, orders for long-haul U.S. manufactured goods declined more than expected in October, a sign of a significant cooling in the economy after hot growth in the third quarter. In another worrisome indicator for the Federal Reserve, a University of Michigan survey this month showed consumers expect higher inflation in both the near and long term, especially inflation over the next five years. “The dollar has partially recovered from recent weakness…the University of Michigan survey reminded the market that inflation expectations for the next 1 and 5 years remain stable, and “Rates could remain high for a long time.” Asia Macro Strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The dollar has bounced back after three weeks of weakness driven by a slowing economy and evidence of disinflation, as markets look ahead to the possibility of any additional Fed rate hikes. US Treasuries also rose, with 10-year Treasury yields falling by almost half a percentage point this month. The market has tempered expectations of a Fed rate cut in 2024, with futures now showing a 27% chance the Fed will cut its target rate at the March 2024 policy meeting, according to CME, ahead of the policymakers’ meeting in May. But the probability increases to 40%. The group’s FadeWatch tool. The yen gained momentum on dollar weakness, as well as expectations that the Bank of Japan may move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy next year. The yen hit a two-month high of 147.155 on Tuesday, after retreating from the brink of 152 per dollar early last week. Last time it was traded at 149.33. The dollar index was just 0.03% lower at 103.84, with the euro unchanged at $1.0887. The Australian dollar was also steady at $0.654. The European Central Bank (ECB) releases the minutes of its October policy meeting later in the day. In recent days, policymaker Mario Centeno has said he expects macroeconomic conditions in the near future to lead to a reversal of the Bank’s recent cycle of rate hikes. Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said rates in the euro zone are near or have already reached their peak in the current cycle. Forward-looking flash November Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) are also due globally on Thursday and will help investors assess recession risks and how soon rate cuts will begin. The Euro Zone PMI is already below 50 points, suggesting economic activity is contracting. The same is true in Britain, while the October manufacturing PMI in the US has declined sharply. Sterling fell on Wednesday and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell for a third consecutive session after Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt unveiled a series of tax cuts and other measures to boost growth in his autumn budget, but earlier A more subdued economic outlook was projected than expected. In the world of cryptocurrency, Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has stepped down and pleaded guilty to criminal US anti-money laundering laws as part of a $4 billion settlement resolving a year-long investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange. Blamed for breaking. Bitcoin rose nearly 5% on Wednesday to $37,450. Currency Bid Price Details at 0043 GMT RIC Last US Close PCT YTD PCT High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Change Session EUR/USD $1.0889 $1.0888 +0.02% +1.63% +1.0890 +1.0884 USD/JPY 149.3700 149.5800 -0.14% +13.82% +149.525 0 +149.3700 EUR/JPY Dollar/Swiss 0.8837 0.8839 -0.01% -4.42% +0.8841 +0.8838 Sterling/Dollar 1.2491 1.2495 -0.03% +3.29% +1.2494 +1.2490 US Dollar/Canadian 1.3690 1. 3 688 +0.03% +1.05% + 1.3692+ 1.3691 JPY AU/USD 0.6544 0.6544 +0.05% -3.95% +0.6548 +0.6540 R NZ 0.6024 0.6021 +0.07% -5.10% +0.6027 +0.6020 USD/USD (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Reporting by Lincoln F Editing) Ex. )

