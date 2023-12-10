Holiday shoppers have been warned about gift card scams plaguing Chinese bank accounts

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested hundreds of suspects accused of stealing from retail chains in a major anti-theft operation called Operation Bad Elf.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a disturbing and “very sophisticated” gift card scam that has national and international implications.

The Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital this week it conducted a massive anti-retail theft operation at big box stores across the county, resulting in 285 felony and misdemeanor arrests in seven days. Those arrested included a Chinese national who was found to be in possession of thousands of Target and Apple gift cards.

“During our recent retail theft Operation Bad Elf, detectives observed a man, later identified as Ningning Sun, shoplifting gift cards in the payment aisle at a Sacramento Target store,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday. Was acting suspiciously near.

The office said investigators observed Sun remove all the gift cards from a rack at the Target store and put them inside his jacket. Authorities said the suspect then replaced the missing cards with “another set of identical-looking cards.”

Booking photo of Ningning Sun for allegedly carrying out a major gift card scam. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Members of the Sheriff’s Office chased the suspect outside, where recently published footage shows detectives cornering the man for arrest.

“The guy pulled gift cards out of his jacket and blew them up like a pinata at a kid’s birthday party,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gandhi told Fox News Digital in a phone call this week.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators proceeded to arrest a man in the parking lot. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

After the arrest, detectives went to Sun’s car and found thousands of Apple and Target gift cards.

Gandhi said the suspect would retrieve legitimate gift cards from store shelves and “surgically remove” the gum covering the card’s bar code. He then allegedly recorded the PIN, re-hid the bar code with glue and returned the cards to store shelves.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 5,000 gift cards that were allegedly used to steal money from unsuspecting shoppers. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

,[The] The investigation revealed that Sun was part of a scam that tampered with gift cards, scanned bar codes and stole money from gift cards as they were filled with money. Victims are completely unaware that this is happening, and the money is often transferred to an overseas account within seconds. “Their investigation revealed that this operation extended throughout California and multiple areas across the country,” a press release said.

After the tampered gift cards were returned to the shelves, unsuspecting shoppers would purchase one of the cards and load funds onto it. However, the money will be immediately transferred to a bank account, in this case possibly a Chinese bank account, Gandhi said.

A Target gift card was seized from a suspect during an anti-theft operation in Sacramento County. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

“It won’t be reported because are you going to confront someone who gave you a $0 gift card? No, that’s rude. And then you’re sitting there fat, stupid and happy, thinking, ‘ ‘Oh, I did something nice for someone’, ‘Don’t know that your money is gone,’ he said.

The office said it had never seen a crime like this before, and that Sun was likely part of a larger gift card operation. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any tips on the case.

Shoppers were warned to be alert to “any signs of tampering, especially scratch marks near the bar code” when purchasing gift cards.

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be cautious when purchasing physical gift cards from any retailer,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “These operations are very sophisticated, and modifications to gift cards are often almost invisible even to the trained eye.

“Detectives suspect Sun has done this at multiple stores and are requesting the public’s help in potentially linking him to other crimes.”

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper speaking during an event (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/FB)

Authorities are still investigating Sun and his alleged crimes.

Retail theft crimes in California have been rising steadily in recent years. Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper told Fox News Digital in an interview last month that crime was “far beyond crisis levels,” while blaming Proposition 47. Voters approved Proposition 47 through a ballot initiative in 2014, which reduced shoplifting charges for theft up to $950. Or less, ranging from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Cooper is calling for a new ballot initiative to change California laws that “encourage criminal behavior.”

“Retailers need to step up and prioritize safety in their stores. Bad laws that encourage criminal behavior need to be changed, and only you, the voter, can do that. I’ve watched the polls. If implemented If done, it would pass on the ballot with an overwhelming majority. Retailers, step up and fund the initiative,” Cooper said in a video this week highlighting Operation Bad Elf.

