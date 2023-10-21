Holiday season won’t have ‘much impact’ on margins

A new report from ICSC predicts consumers will spend more this 2023 holiday shopping season, with retail sales increasing by 3.8 percent between October and December and spending to $1.6 trillion. Tom McGee, CEO of the International Council of Shopping Centers, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the 2023 holiday season will impact retailers.

“The iconic holiday shopping days… Black Friday, Super Saturday, et cetera, they’re still important, they’re symbolic. But they’re not really as meaningful to the entire holiday season,” McGee says. “You’re really seeing retailers becoming conscious of pricing and promotions throughout the holiday season.”

“I don’t think the holiday season is going to have much of an impact on margins one way or the other,” McGee says.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

video transcript

Brad Smith: What kind of impact does that have for some of the margin expectations for the largest retailers who are expecting this massive surge of site traffic from customers, or even the doorbusters that are out there , are they still going into brick and mortar?

Tom McGee: You know, I think, you know, the iconic holiday shopping days, you know, Black Friday, Super Saturday, et cetera, they’re still important, they’re symbolic, but they’re not really as meaningful. There’s the entire holiday season, which is one of those doorbuster type things you’re talking about. What you’re really seeing is retailers being conscious of pricing and promotions throughout the holiday season.

Let me give you some information. I mean, if you looked at our survey and when we asked consumers when they planned to start holiday shopping, one in four of them had already started. I mean, they started in August because of– you know, with this focus, I’d better start sooner. I’m going to– if I see a good deal, I’ll take advantage of it. If you look at the 3.8% growth, that’s largely in line with the growth that’s happened over the past months, and so I don’t think the holiday season is going to have much of an impact on it. Marginalized in one way or another.

Seana Smith: Tom, what do you think — what you’re hearing from consumers in your survey in terms of spending plans tells us what we can expect from consumers over the next year, because I think the fact is We’ve seen a huge rise in yields, the fact that the threat of a recession is looming, we’ve seen consumers step back in some areas of discretionary spending. I guess the question I’m trying to get at here is whether you see this trend or not, the fact is that the consumer has been so resilient, steadfast and true as we look toward 2024 .

— Well, it’s been– you know, it’s been a difficult environment to forecast because of what you just said, which is that in the face of inflation, in place of high interest rates, the consumer has been extremely resilient and spending. Will continue, albeit at a lower level than in 2022. My expectation is that as long as employment remains at its current level in 2024, the consumer will probably remain very resilient.

You know, retail sales and retail sales growth are very deeply linked with consumer confidence, and consumers are confident if they are confident in their job situation. And so if you want to keep employment levels or unemployment rates at historic lows, I think retail sales will continue to be strong in 2024.

Cena Smith: That’s a good point. We have also seen that wages have continued to rise. Well, Tom McGee, always good to hear your perspective. CEO of ICSC. Thank you very much.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com