Holiday Scams Can Dull Christmas Joy

Nov. 22—With holiday shopping set to ramp up, security experts warn of online scams and recommend caution when clicking the purchase button.

According to the Better Business Bureau, gift card scams have increased significantly and have seen a 50% increase this year alone. The report revealed that online shoppers suffered the most losses.

Frank Till, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said gift card scams are among the most common forms of fraud because it is nearly impossible to get the money back.

“Once you’ve given the identification information on the back, the PIN and the associated numbers, the money is gone,” Till said. “This is something that happens more often with the elderly because there are people who try to take advantage of them more.”

Till said when shopping online this holiday season, one sign that something may be a scam is if the deal seems too good to be true, especially on social media advertising.

Experts say scammers are sophisticated and use a variety of tactics to get the information they want, including sending you personalized texts or emails to verify your personal information.

“Whenever you get an email or text message from a company saying you owe them money or they’re having trouble paying you, never click that link,” Till said. “Go straight to their site, call their direct number that has been verified and contact them directly. Often you will find out that the text message or email was fraudulent.”

Finally, experts recommend making online purchases with a credit card as it is the most guaranteed way to get your money back.

“You can use your bank card because you will still get your money back but it will take time,” Till said. “It will be vetted through your bank and if you are relying on income being in your checking account and your checking account gets drained, it may take 6 to 14 days for you to get that money back and it will More problems.”

Jenna Wilson can be reached at [email protected].

