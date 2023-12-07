Holding for gold: Michael Saylor’s survey reveals Bitcoin enthusiasts aiming for $1 million

Recently, Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy and a prominent Bitcoin (BTC) proponent, took to social media gauge The Bitcoin community’s sentiment on the future price of the digital asset.

Saylor, who transitioned from CEO to head of Bitcoin strategy at MicroStrategy, posed an important question to the Bitcoin community on X. Saylor’s inquiry was straightforward but profound: “How high would BTC need to go before you would consider selling a small portion of your Bitcoin?”

This question, aimed at understanding the extent to which sales decisions could be triggered, attracted widespread attention, with approximately 122,839 individuals participating in the poll. The answers ranged from moderate to extremely bullish sentiments, revealing the mindset of the Bitcoin community.

Surprising Result: Majority Eyes $1 Million Bitcoin Limit

The survey results paint a fascinating picture of the BTC community’s outlook. While a minority of respondents, 18.8% and 14.1%, selected the $250,000 and $500,000 price points, a significant portion of the community leaned toward the much higher figures.

Specifically, 36.3% of voters indicated a value range ranging from $1 million to never selling their Bitcoin holdings, highlighting a strong belief in the long-term value of BTC. Additionally, 30.8% of participants identified $100,000 as their potential selling point.

Saylor’s survey revealed that there is a dominant tendency of the community to hold BTC until it reaches or exceeds the $1 million mark. Some were willing to hold on indefinitely, indicating deep confidence in the future of Bitcoin.

how high willpower must be $BTC Before you consider selling a small portion of yourself, you need to move up #bitcoin, -Michael Saylor✓️ (@saylor) 6 December 2023

Institutional Capital and Halving Events: Catalyst for $1 Million BTC

As the crypto space closely watches these survey results, the $1 million price point for Bitcoin is being viewed as a realistic possibility by many enthusiasts and experts. Jan3 CEO and outspoken BTC advocate Samson Moe recently supported this view.

Mow agreed with the general sentiment of Saylor’s survey, saying that while “Balaji wasn’t wrong about BTC going to $1 million,” he was probably wrong about the timing and driving factors.

Mow attributed the potential surge to the confluence of significant institutional investment and the impact of the Bitcoin halving events. Halving, a scheduled reduction in BTC mining rewards, naturally limits the new supply of Bitcoin, creating a scarcity factor.

These factors, combined with the anticipated influx of institutional capital into the crypto market, could collectively push the price of Bitcoin to unprecedented heights. Maw’s analysis aligns with the optimism reflected in Saylor’s survey, which outlines a solid belief in Bitcoin’s potential for substantial price growth.

Balaji was not wrong #bitcoin Going up to $1 million, but he was wrong on the timing and catalyst. My $1 million call is based on a massive influx of institutional capital while Bitcoin available for sale is at historic lows, having halved. His $1 million prediction was… – Samson Mo (@Excelion) 6 December 2023

It is worth noting that this optimism within the Bitcoin community, coupled with expert insights, suggests a future where Bitcoin’s valuation could reach, or even exceed, the coveted $1 million mark.

