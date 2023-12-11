Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin consolidate its position in the digital financial sector.

Bitcoin provided another example of its notorious volatility, falling sharply towards the $40,000 area amid a widespread cryptocurrency selloff.

The leading cryptocurrency fell 8% to $41,900 before reversing some of the losses and opening Monday trading 5% lower at $42,090.

Bitcoin speed may slow down

CoinGecko’s price update shows that Bitcoin has shown only minor changes over this period, indicating that it is in an equilibrium phase after the recent price surge.

Subtle fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin not only indicate a break, but also an opportunity for market players to evaluate the situation.

Prominent cryptocurrency trader Josh Olszewicz, who goes by the handle Carpenoctome on Could.

$BTC Bear Case = 35.7k (Daily Kijun) Long on SL is prudent around 42.8k pic.twitter.com/NqyLsJS9Nq – Josh Olszewicz (@CarpeNoctom) 10 December 2023

Based on his analysis of the daily Kijun line – an important technical signal in the world of cryptocurrency trading – Olszewicz maintains a pessimistic outlook.

An important medium-term trend signal in cryptocurrency trading is the Kijun line, which is a component of the Ichimoku Cloud indicator.

An average of the highest high and lowest low over 26 periods, it helps traders determine support and resistance levels as well as the general direction of the trend.

Bitcoin is slightly below the $42K level today. Chart: tradingview.com

Prices may indicate a bullish or bearish trend depending on whether they are above or below the Kijun line.

When Goichi Hosoda created the Ichimoku cloud in the late 1930s, the Kijun Line was one of the main components.

Share this chart (and the disclosures below) with your financial advisors. Depending on your risk tolerance and investment objectives, add up to #bitcoinEven small increases like 0.5%, 1.5%, 2.5% and 3%, have the potential to change the dynamics of the traditional 60/40… pic.twitter.com/mfLFsmD4LK – VanEck (@vaneck_us) 10 December 2023

Meanwhile, leading asset management firm VanEck has stressed that the historical performance of Bitcoin (BTC) does not guarantee future results.

Dark road ahead?

This word of caution is important because VanEck is examining the potential effects of adding Bitcoin to a traditional portfolio, testing the typical 60/40 investment approach.

Justin Bennett, another cryptocurrency trader and analyst, is issuing a warning that Bitcoin (BTC) could reverse its upward trajectory after another surge.

Bennett informed his 110,600X social media followers that Bitcoin could rise one more time before making a correction.

The analyst provides a chart that shows that, on the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading inside a large ascending channel, with the pattern’s horizontal resistance located around $48,000.

Based on the trader’s charts, it appears that he believes that after reaching his upper target, Bitcoin will fall below $38,000.

