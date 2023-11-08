Hockney ventures into digital art at Lightroom exhibition in Seoul

David Hockney, the 86-year-old English artist known for painting colorful, bold scenes of swimming pools and landscapes, has been diving into digital art for some time now.

He is known for experimenting with drawing on handheld devices, particularly iPads, which were exhibited in art venues such as the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

In February, he collaborated with the London-based gallery space Lightroom, where Hockney held a solo immersive media show. Lightroom launched its Seoul branch in the Gangdong district of eastern Seoul earlier this month, its first in a city outside London.

The artist’s “Big and Near (Small and Not Far)” exhibition takes visitors on a 50-minute journey through his art world spanning 60 years through large-scale projections onto five surfaces – four walls and the floor – inside the space. But takes. ,

From feeling like you’re walking through a living animated forest, to getting a glimpse of the pages of his sketchbook, Hockney’s own voice narrates the show, revealing in detail the process of his works coming to fruition.

“This has been his voice his entire life,” Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney told the press on October 30. So there are new recordings, but also his voice as a young man. It’s only his voice that you hear in the show, and it’s a true portrait of him as an artist.

While other media art exhibitions recreate the works of deceased artists, Lightroom’s show is different in that it “works directly” with contemporary artists, Slaney said.

Hockney was therefore heavily involved in the production process “to create something that is completely unique” – and the artist is “thrilled with the results.”

During the four years he collaborated with Hockney, the painter “would describe what we were seeing and recount his process and how he created that piece – and that became a central part of the show,” Slaney explained.

“His work is in a million galleries around the world, but this project speaks directly to people and speaks to different people, and we think that’s very powerful.”

Lightroom Seoul opened after signing an exclusive intellectual property contract with Aetna Co., a local non-fungible token (NFT) art platform founded by Gallery Hyundai CEO Do Heung-teh and Altava Group CEO Andrew Koo. Altava Group is an IT company that collaborated with high-end fashion brands like Fendi to create NFTs for the metaverse.

The company Aetna has digitalized NFT forms of artworks by Lee Kun-yong and Kenny Scharf.

“Big and Close (Not Small and Far)” will continue till May 31 next year. Reservations for tickets are required according to a scheduled schedule, which can be viewed here. Lightroom Seoul is open every day.

by shin min-hee [[email protected]]

