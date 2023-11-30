Ho, ho, holy tension! Maintaining Mental Health During the Holidays

Stress, sadness, loneliness, and other mental health struggles increase during the holidays. getty

The winter holidays always seem to be filled with positive and upbeat references. “Merry Christmas” and carols marking this season as “the most wonderful time of the year” are just a few examples of the joyful greetings circulated around this time. While many people look forward to taking the day off from work and having eggnog-filled celebrations with family and friends, the sad reality is that ’tis not the season of merrymaking for everyone. The Christmas season can be associated with stress, sadness, loneliness, and other challenges.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 64% of individuals with mental illness feel that their condition worsens during the holidays. Holiday-related stress is affecting all sectors. According to the American Psychiatric Association, 40% of healthcare workers and 37% of office/administrative workers are worried about working long hours during the holiday season. Nearly half of all retail/service workers report that their stress levels increase during the so-called happiest season.

“We have been socialized to expect good times and excitement from family and social gatherings,” describes Lloyd Sederer, MD, psychiatrist and former chief medical officer of the New York State Office of Mental Health. Dr. Sederer, Author Americans caught in healthcare controversies, continues: “Sadness and anxiety are often felt during the holidays. Running away from them will only increase your trouble.”

Sources of holiday-related emotional turmoil

So, why do so many of us feel sad at Christmas time? Financial stress can be a significant strain on individuals. The pressure to buy the latest toy or designer scarf can strain an already tight purse strings. In fact, mothers are more concerned than fathers about gathering holiday gifts while fathers are more concerned about arranging the holiday meal.

Financial pressure during the Christmas season is a source of emotional and mental stress getty

Family time can also be stress time. The anticipation of spending time with an overprotective sister or racially fanatic uncle can cause a surge in cortisol and other stress hormones. Hosting family and friends can be stressful in other ways: Cleaning the house, cooking large meals, and decorating the tree are all labor-intensive activities.

The holidays are also a reminder of who we are missing. Exactly eight months ago, my beloved dad (and my #1 fan) died of heart failure at the age of 89. We loved sitting around the tree beautifully decorated by my mom and opening gifts on the morning of December 25th.th, My dad smiled wide when Santa left me a bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave and a big box of Lindt chocolates. He would laugh at my brother’s gift of a hundred dollars worth of lotto tickets—an annual gift that surprised my dad every year. This will be our first Christmas without the man who immigrated to Canada from India without knowing anyone 50 years ago and helped pay my American medical school tuition. I know our family is not the only one struggling with the loss of a loved one this holiday season.

Of course, we live in a world with other people, many of whom are enduring unimaginable pain and suffering. Reminders are everywhere, including last night’s lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree – an annual tradition that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world – where hundreds of protesters carrying Palestinian flags tried to march towards the tree, but were stopped by police. Stopped them (the protest continued down Sixth Avenue). Right now, world leaders are meeting in Dubai for COP28, 28th Annual United Nations climate meeting to discuss ways to tackle climate-related problems. Global events are exacerbating local tensions around the workplace water-cooler and our family dinner tables.

The holidays are a reminder of who we are missing. Grief and loss are common. getty

Harmful effects of stress on physical and mental health

Are you feeling heart palpitations or having difficulty sleeping? Are you noticing changes in weight due to changes in eating habits? Are you having trouble concentrating on simple tasks or are you getting sick more often than usual? These are some of the short-term effects of poorly managed stress on our health.

The relationship between stress and immune function goes back centuries. In approximately 200 AC, the Roman Greek physician and philosopher Aelius Galenus (Galen of Pergamon) announced that depressed women who experienced more stress had a higher risk of developing cancer than women who were more positive and less exposed to stress. Was in.

Prolonged activation of the stress response system and subsequent excessive exposure to cortisol and other stress hormones can damage every system of the body. This can lead to many chronic health problems, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, sleep disorders, pain, anxiety, depression and reduced concentration. Cognitive and memory impairments are related to structural changes caused by stress-induced atrophy of the brain. Both short-term and long-term stress can lead to substance abuse and eating disorders.

Ways to achieve peace and happiness

Despite the whirlwind of troubling local and global matters, the good news is that help is available. It is important to stop and observe your physical and mental state. Try to minimize your exposure to stressful situations. Turn off the television and radio for at least a few hours each day and step away from devices and any other sources of news. If you can’t avoid difficult-to-deal with relatives during the holidays, set boundaries: Don’t bring up uncomfortable topics; If others do this, politely defer (“I would prefer not to discuss this right now”) and change the subject. Remember, no one can force you to engage in unwanted conversations.

Mindfulness practices like meditation, yoga, and gratitude journaling can reduce anxiety. , [+] Depression, especially during the holidays. getty

Focus on mindfulness practice. Activities like meditation, yoga, writing, mindful walking, and listening to music while eating can reduce anxiety and depression. Try one of these activities before heading to a family gathering. Practicing gratitude can also help greatly in enhancing mental health. Studies show that expressing gratitude for 15 minutes a day, five days a week, for at least six weeks can have positive effects on physical and mental health. During the high-pressure holidays, take time to be grateful for your good health, warm home, steady income, delicious food, and/or supportive friends. Volunteering can also reduce stress and increase positive emotions by releasing dopamine. Mental health professionals agree.

Dr. Sederer advises, “Follow your own compass, the true answer of which is kindness, gratitude, and caring for family, friends, and those in need.” Public health practitioners recommend that we think, plan, and do only what will provide us Objective,

As always, if an emotional, mental or psychological struggle is too much to handle, seek professional help. Counseling, therapy, and/or medications can be very helpful in dealing with stressful people or situations. you’re not alone.

The truth is that I really enjoy the Christmas season. I love gathering with friends over hot cocoa and attending holiday parties with other New Yorkers. But I am aware that many stressors hang over me like a blanket: clinical responsibilities, project deadlines, sick family members, travel arrangements, and many other tasks. But I also learn to plan ahead, delegate, procrastinate, and perhaps most importantly, slow down, breathe, eat, sleep, laugh, be grateful, and ask for help, There is never any shame in this. Hope you have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season!