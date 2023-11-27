SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H&M Group is taking a leadership position in establishing collaborative financing solutions that enable the essential decarbonization of fashion supply chains. To realize this ambition, H&M Group has teamed up with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, to launch a collaborative finance instrument – ​​a first-of-its-kind green loan program that facilitates supply chain decarbonization in the apparel sector. Does.

(PRNewsPhoto/DBS)

The 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28), the world’s highest decision-making forum on climate issues, will bring together heads of state, climate experts, political leaders, youth representatives and civil society in Dubai this week. This time the conference aims to build on past successes and pave the way for future ambition to effectively deal with the global challenge of climate change. Representatives from H&M Group and DBS will be on site to discuss emerging policies and discuss best practices and innovative solutions.

“The H&M Group has been engaged in climate mitigation for years and we constantly push ourselves to demonstrate climate leadership within our industry. We see that our industry is committed to tackling its negative climate impact. But We also see that effective climate action requires collaborative financing. For us, sustainability investing is not only a responsible approach but a strategic necessity for future success”, Ulrika, Head of Green Investments at H&M Group Leverenz says.

In line with the Group’s ambition to achieve net-zero CO2e emissions by 2040, the H&M Group has over the past years focused on providing funds to reduce greenhouse gas emissions beyond its own supply chain. Its Green Fashion initiative enables supplying factories to invest in the technologies and processes needed to reduce energy demand in the fashion industry and replace fossil fuels.

To help accelerate the adoption of green initiatives in the supply chain, a collaborative finance tool was developed. Through the program, suppliers receive financing from DBS and sustainability advisors, technical assistance from Guidehouse, to work on factory upgrades to reduce their climate impact. Unlike traditional banking solutions, which seek to indirectly encourage such green activities, this program directly provides financing with highly favorable terms to suppliers for specific GHG emission reduction activities approved by the H&M Group.

“Accelerating net zero for supply chains requires new, innovative financing models to support the rapid expansion and adoption of low-carbon technologies. Collaborative finance tools are a prime example of how we can make an impact for suppliers DBS is excited to harness our extensive network in Asia, in partnership with H&M Group, to provide access to sustainable financing in a practical way – helping suppliers improve their energy efficiency and decarbonize by directly funding factory upgrades to help”, says Tan Su Shan, group head of institutional banking at DBS. ,

Earlier this year, the collaborative finance tool completed the first successful transaction with a manufacturer in India to finance capital expenditure to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. With the support of the loan, supplier Raj Woolen financed the installation of solar panels, energy-efficient motors as well as water conservation technologies to conserve resources and reduce carbon emissions.

“Raj Woolen is committed to its sustainability and environmental initiatives, and a key goal is to reduce the impact of our manufacturing processes on the environment. This joint project with H&M Group, Guidehouse and DBS was a successful combination of expert energy assessment Close support in selecting the most appropriate technology solutions and an attractive financing model. We are confident that this will ensure the highest possible results in our decarbonization journey, and we are grateful for this partnership.” Sumeet Nath, Managing Partner, Raj Woolen Industries.

Recognizing the complexity and scope of the climate challenge, H&M Group identifies collaboration as a cornerstone of its climate action framework and collaborative financing efforts as the only way to achieve rapid change at scale. Existing collaborative financing models and solutions currently under development have the potential to create an ecosystem. However, further commitment is needed from brands and investors to co-invest and share the financial responsibility of a project and to give more options to support suppliers in their decarbonization journey. H&M Group encourages other brands and financial institutions to join its initiatives and the Group’s COP28 delegation looks forward to meeting stakeholders at the conference to continue the dialogue.

About H&M Group

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB (lit.) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business philosophy is to provide fashion and quality at the best value in a sustainable manner. In addition to H&M, the group also includes COS, Monki, Weekday, and Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET, as well as unfounded brands. For more information, visit hmgroup.com.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognized for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The Bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named the “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. Furthermore, DBS has been awarded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 15 consecutive years from 2009 to 2023.

DBS offers a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and raised in Asia, DBS understands the complexities of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the Bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation gives back to society in a variety of ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and its emphasis on engaging and empowering its employees, DBS offers exciting career opportunities. For more information please visit www.dbs.com.

