HLS Advocates for Human Rights urge Biden to demand the release of Uyghur entrepreneur Ekpar Asat. News

Harvard Law School Advocates for Human Rights, a student group at HLS, sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, demanding that the Chinese government release tech entrepreneur Ekpar Asat – the brother of the law school’s first Uyghur graduate, Rehan Asat. Do.

The letter was sent ahead of Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. House Republicans on the Select Committee on China had previously called on Biden to demand Assat’s release during the summit.

Asat traveled to the US in February 2016 to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Program organized by the US State Department. Three weeks after finishing the program and returning to China, in April 2016, Asat was detained by the Chinese government and held in an internment camp in Xinjiang. In 2020, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of “inciting ethnic hatred and ethnic discrimination”.

According to a January 2021 tweet from the State Department, the charges were a “sham” and adjudicated with “no hearing, no lawyers, no evidence, no due process.”

HLS Advocates for Human Rights wrote, “We call on you to demand the immediate release of Mr. Assat, condemn the use of forced labor, torture, and arbitrary detention in the Xinjiang region, and commit to the safety and freedom of the Uyghur people ” Biden.

The State Department referred requests for comment to the White House. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

In January 2021, more than 70 Harvard student organizations signed a statement – ​​also authored by HLS Advocates for Human Rights – demanding Assat’s “immediate release”. Later that year, in April 2021, HLS hosted a virtual event to mark five years of his detention.

Reyhan Asat, Ekpar Asat’s sister, said the statement from HLS Advocates for Human Rights helped ensure that her brother’s “plight is not forgotten” and that “the plight of the Uyghurs” matters to Harvard students.

HLA Advocates for Human Rights co-chair Hina Uddin, a third-year law student, said the ongoing detention of Ekpar Asat “is a case of abandonment” by the United States.

“This is a case of the United States inviting someone to attend a U.S.-sponsored event and then forcibly disappearing that person upon their return to China,” Uddin said. “We, as HLS advocates, do not think that anyone should be penalized for engaging with the United States or learning about American diplomacy or participating in diplomacy.”

“I think that’s one of the really serious things about this matter and why it’s really important that the United States government raise this issue with China again and again,” he said.

Source: www.thecrimson.com